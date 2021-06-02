Entertainment
Taylor Swift’s Best TV & Movie Roles: ‘CSI’, ‘Cats’
Are you ready for Taylor Swift’s next big screen appearance?
A few years after starring in Tom Hoopers’ certified flop of a film adaptation of Cats, the pop superstar and sporadic actor seems to have landed on her feet, reserving her new role as an actress in a star-studded project from director David O Russell.
According to a Tuesday report from Variety, Swift joined the cast of Hollywood heavyweight Russells on the still unnamed film, including Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Rami Malek and Zoe Saldana. Russell’s past credits include Oscar nominated films Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle.
This week’s casting news follows an already busy professional period for Swift, which has released three studio albums in less than a year. Before Fearless (Taylors Version) and Evermore came Folklore, which won the third Grammy for Singer-Songwriter for Album of the Year in March.
Between hit singles and chart-topping albums, the decorated musician has starred in a handful of film and television projects alongside a number of prominent actors. While waiting for her final cinematic tour, here’s a timeline of Swift’s previous credits, from CSI to Cats.
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (2009)
Despite her fame in the music industry, Swift’s acting career began like many others: with a guest role in CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.
In the ninth season of the CBS procedural drama, Swift portrayed rebellious teenager Haley Jones. The song Youre Not Sorry, from the album Swifts Fearless, was also featured in the episode.
Valentine’s Day (2010)
Fresh off her first Grammy for Fearless album of the year, Swift made her film debut in the romantic vignette-style comedy Valentines Day in February 2010.
The power of country-pop portrayed shallow high school student Felicia Miller alongside on-screen love interest Taylor Lautner, the Twilight Saga actor Swift later dated. Also among the stacked cast of Garry Marshalls’ vacation-themed film were Julia Roberts, Jamie Foxx, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Alba, Kathy Bates, Jessica Biel, Bradley Cooper, Queen Latifah, Jennifer Garner, Ashton Kutcher, Patrick Dempsey, Shirley MacLaine and George López.
Swift also wrote a song for the film’s soundtrack, titled Today Was a Fairytale.
The Lorax (2012)
With two live credits under her belt, Swift went on to experiment with voice acting for an animated adaptation of Dr. Seuss The Lorax.
The veteran singer joined the cast as Girl Next Door Audrey, a new character who does not appear in Seuss’ book.
Zac Efron, Danny DeVito, Ed Helms, Jenny Slate, Nasim Pedrad and Betty White complete the top performing Lorax ensemble.
New Girl (2013)
In the second season of the sitcom New Girl, Swift made a cameo appearance as Elaine, a wedding guest of Shivrang (Satya Bhabha) and Cece (Hannah Simone).
When the ceremony is finally called off, Elaine reunites with her old flame, Shivrang, to go to Vegas and escape!
The Donor (2014)
In the critical film adaptation of Lois Lowrys’ dystopian novel The Giver, Swift portrayed Rosemary, a former memory recipient and daughter of the donor (Jeff Bridges) whose story is unveiled through flashbacks.
In addition to Swift and Bridges, the film also starred Alexander Skarsgrd, Odeya Rush, Brenton Thwaites, and Meryl Streep.
Cats (2019)
After a five-year acting hiatus, Swift returned to the big screen as the fun and alluring Bombalurina in Cats, based on the Andrew Lloyd Webbers musical of the same name on Broadway.
As with her feature debut, the Grammy winner was just one of many prominent artists to be converted into a computer-enhanced feline for this theatrical shipwreck. Also among the sprawling ensemble were Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, James Corden, Rebel Wilson and Idris Elba.
Despite the dismal reception from critics and audiences alike, Beautiful Ghosts, a haunting original number written by Swift, landed a Grammy nomination for a song written for visual media.
