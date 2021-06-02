Quentin Tarantino’s new Beverly cinema reopens in Los Angeles – the Hollywood reporter

As the lights went out at the New Beverly Cinema on Tuesday night, I suddenly felt a lump in my throat. It was unexpected – and the realization hit me like a ton of bricks: I have so unbelievably missed going to the movies. And there I was with dozens of others – finally – share this special common cinematographic experience.

Iconic Quentin Tarantino Theater in Los Angeles once again welcomed guests for the first time in over a year with a screening of his Oscar winner Once upon a time in hollywood. Tickets for the first week of operation of the theater located at 7165 Beverly Blvd. exhausted in the blink of an eye.

Michael Buckner / PMC

As the sun began to set, a line of fans stretched out down the street – some dressed as Brad Pitt’s character, Cliff Booth – eagerly awaiting to enter their “church” again, as the devoted patron. Travis Woods has been referring to the theater at the location since 1929. The queue would have been even longer, but the theater capacity is 50% of the usual 225 seats at the moment.

One of those patrons was actor Giovanni Ribisi, who said he’s lost count of how many times he’s been to the New Beverly over the years, so it’s better to say “dozens” for more precision.

“It’s one thing to reopen theaters as it slowly unfolds, but it’s another to keep showing films on celluloid. I don’t want to sound like a snob, but for me there is a huge difference, ”Ribisi said of the New Beverly lineup. (Most of the 35mm and 16mm prints are from Tarantino’s private collection.) “It’s also important to make the effort to come back to life – and what better way to celebrate it than to come see Once upon a time in hollywood. It’s so easy to start walking your life. But putting down your phone, being careful and not being able to pause the movie, it’s refreshing.

As the smell of popcorn in the lobby lifted me slightly off the floor like a refreshing window pie in a Disney cartoon, New Beverly COO Jules McLean explained that Tarantino didn’t spared no expense for health and safety improvements including ultraviolet air purification on all heating, ventilation and air conditioning units and minimum air filtration ratio increased efficiency (MERV). Theater seats are also being marked, for the first time, for reservation purposes to ensure social distancing.

Giovanni Ribisi was among the fans who attended the New Beverly reopening party.

Michael Buckner / PMC

“Of course you want to be safe. You have to take a global pandemic absolutely seriously, but not having that shared experience of watching a movie in a theater was a huge disappointment, ”said McLean, who has been friends with Tarantino for decades, the two having worked together at Archives. video in Manhattan Beach. It was McLean who premiered the film on Tuesday night and took the opportunity to thank his dedicated staff for weathering the storm.

Several of the customers of the reopening party were lucky enough to land a ticket (including Once upon a time in hollywood editor Fred Raskin) called the theater their second home. So the return was quite emotional. “We are a tribe without borders, people for whom movies mean everything,” said Woods. “When you are at the New Beverly, there is an alchemical fusion that takes place in the brain as you watch light being filmed at 25 frames per second. There is magic here that you can’t get anywhere else.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.

Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Alison Martino, who runs popular social media Account Vintage Los Angeles, saw Once upon a time in hollywood 37 times in New Beverly before closing. She was ready to cry at the start of the movie. “I love the movie so much, and seeing it here is very special,” Martino said. “I deliberately didn’t watch everything during my quarantine because I wanted to come back and see him here. “

As for me, I couldn’t help but smile from ear to ear at the start of the feature, and a huge cheer (and a few slight sniffles) rose from the crowd. But it’s the audience sounds that I missed the most: the laughter, the cat calling out a shirtless pitt, the munching (and spilling) of popcorn, and the sips of soda. Indeed, a small, but important, piece of normalcy had returned. So, like the others, I relaxed, collapsed in my chair and watched a movie.