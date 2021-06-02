Real Housewives Legal Issues Erika Girardi ABC NewsOriginal Hulu





The trials and tribulations of Erika “Jayne” Girardi from Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” are now examined in an ABC News Original special for Hulu. “The Housewife and the Hustler” will air on the streaming service on June 14. The trailer for “The Housewife and the Hustler”, tuned to Fergie’s song “Glamorous”, indicates that the tone of the investigation will move away from the recent popular ABC News series “Soul of a Nation”, which examined black life in the United States. According to the “The Housewife and the Hustler” press release, “ABC News Originals enters the real-life legal drama facing” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills “actor husband Erika Jayne, legal titan Tom Girardi Once considered a crusader of justice, Girardi is now accused of hijacking victims he has sworn to protect. The Girardis – who separated in November when Erika filed for divorce – face potentially dire legal issues after involuntary bankruptcy cases were filed against Tom and his law firm, Girardi Keese, in December 2020 , after multiple lawsuits revealed he allegedly stole millions of dollars from his clients. Erika has been on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” since 2015, and while she’s always hovered above drama among the show’s women, this new season of the Bravo show could put a stop to it. His other comrades, perhaps smelling blood, seem to be carrying out their own investigations. ABC News’ Steven Baker is the executive producer of the special. The announcement of “The Housewife and the Hustler” promises talking heads in the Los Angeles legal scene, including Chris Darden, who unsuccessfully pursued the murder of OJ Simpson. It will also star Heather McDonald, expert in “Real Housewives”, as well as Danielle Staub of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” and Dana Wilkey, a former “friend” of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”. Including the two women surely caused some snickers, if not sidelong glances, in the “Real Housewives” fandom. Staub, an original “New Jersey” actor, had his own legal problems, and hasn’t been on “New Jersey” since she violently pulled her colleague Margaret Josephs’ hair on camera (after being encouraged to do so by Teresa Giudice, in a surprise reveal). And Wilkey, who was also accused of fraud, didn’t run into Erika and is best known for a scene on “Beverly Hills” in which she bragged about having $ 25,000 sunglasses. Wilkey was also called “Pam” by Kim Richards. A recent Variety the story detailed the legal danger the Girardis find themselves in, as well as the risk Erika takes by continuing to be on the show. Zev Shechtman, a bankruptcy attorney at Los Angeles firm Danning Gill, said, “This is not wise. Anything she does that flaunts her wealth, which is apparently all she does, will be evidence against her. Every asset, every property that she owns, is going to be a target. Everything she does will come under scrutiny. And this is not a review in the tabloid sense, it is a review in the sense of responsibility.







