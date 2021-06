‘Mosquito Coast’ renewed for season 2 on Apple TV + – The Hollywood Reporter

Apple books a round trip to Mosquito Coast. The tech giant’s Apple TV + streaming service has resumed a second season of the series with Justin Theroux and Melissa George. The renewal comes days before the drama’s first season finale on June 4. “Mosquito Coast has captured the imaginations of viewers around the world, not only because of its adrenaline-fueled action and adventure, but also for the gripping family history and gripping performances at its heart, ”said Matt Cherniss, responsible for programming for Apple. “We look forward to seeing what comes next for the Fox family and the public as we continue to experience this thrilling adventure.” Based on a novel by Paul Theroux (Justin’s uncle), Mosquito Coast follows Allie Fox (Justin Theroux), a “radical idealist” and inventor who uproots his family and travels to Mexico, where they suddenly find themselves on the run from the government. George plays Allie’s wife, Margot; Logan Polish and Gabriel Bateman play their two children. Kimberly Elise, James LeGros and Ofelia Medina are also on the bill. The book had previously been adapted for a 1986 feature film starring Harrison Ford. The series received mixed reviews from critics, with Hollywood journalist‘Daniel Fienberg noting that “some episodes are strong enough to stand on their own, although they lose all narrative and thematic connection with Theroux’s novel. Mixed blessings. (Like most streamers, Apple does not publish any detailed audience figures for its TV + programming; Nielsen does not currently include the service in its weekly streaming rankings.) Neil Croix (Luther) adapted the novel and produced with Paul Theroux, Justin Theroux, Rupert Wyatt, Edward L. McDonnell and Alan Gasmer, Peter Jaysen and Bob Bookman of Veritas Entertainment Group. Cross and Tom Bissell developed the series; Fremantle produces.







