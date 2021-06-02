Firestarter Blumhouse Remake Cast Ryan Kiera Armstrong As Charlie





Armstrong joins the cast of Zac Efron in the upcoming adaptation of Stephen King’s novel.



Blumhouse has officially found his Charlie McGee for the upcoming remake of Fire starter featuring Zac Efron. By deadline, Ryan kiera armstrong was cast for the lead role in Blumhouse, Weed Road Pictures and Universal’s film adaptation, based on the original horror novel by Stephen king. The news also revealed an image of Armstrong in the film’s first official preview. Armstrong is no stranger to the horror genre, having previously starred in several notable franchises. She joined the cast of american horror story for its upcoming tenth season and also made a memorable appearance in it chapter two, in front of Bill skarsgard‘s Pennywise in one particularly spooky scene. At Fire starter, Armstrong joins Efron as Charlie’s father, Andy McGee, as well as Michael Greyeyes in the role of Rainbird. The film has been confirmed to have started production via a tweet from the official Blumhouse account last week, revealing an intense pyrotechnic stunt that indicates the upcoming remake won’t hesitate to heat things up on set. Keith thomas (The Vigil) will realize, with a scenario adapted by scott (Halloween kills, Rectify). Jason blum and Akiva Goldsman produce, with Martha De Laurentiis, associate producer on the 1984 film version, as executive producer. Image via Universal Pictures RELATED: First Image of Blumhouse’s ‘Firestarter’ Remake Starring Zac Efron Shows The Fire Has Officially Started Armstrong also already has a full CV for such a young actress. Additional projects include the Netflix series Anne with an E, as well as the next release The war of tomorrow with Chris Pratt. She also currently has an uncredited role in Black Widow, although it is possible that she is playing a younger version of Scarlett johanssonby Natasha Romanoff or Florence pughIt’s Elena Belova. Fire starter does not yet have a release date. Check back regularly with Collider for more information on the project. KEEP READING: Blumhouse’s ‘Firestarter’ Remake Heats Up With ‘The Vigil’ Director Keith Thomas

