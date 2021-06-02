Comcast CEO Brian Roberts at Annual Meeting of Shareholders – The Hollywood Reporter

NBCUniversal owner Comcast believes he has what it takes to succeed in the competitive media space, Chief Executive Officer Brian Roberts said on Wednesday in response to a question about what the $ 43 billion deal is of Discovery for AT & T’s WarnerMedia means for the competing conglomerate.

“What AT&T does sort of speaks for itself,” he said at the company’s virtual annual meeting of shareholders. “We are very satisfied with our strengths, our talent, our culture and the strategy. He added: “We believe that we have a unique company well positioned to compete vigorously for talent, for customers and for growth in the years to come. “

Nearly halfway through 2021, “we’ve got a lot of momentum across the business,” Roberts said in prepared remarks. ‘We’re recovering fairly well’ from the coronavirus pandemic as the economy reopens, with “huge demand” for NBCUniversal’s Orlando theme park, where attendance “really hits 2019 levels over multiple days” in the middle of ‘beautiful weather’, the Hollywood theme park reaching full capacity in the early days of reopening, and theaters “Reopening worldwide”. He welcomed the opening in theaters F9 “to the best box office results since the pandemic in the markets where it opened” and said that television production is now “back to historic levels”, while noting that the streaming service Peacock has experienced a “fantastic” start.

While 2020 was “one of the most difficult times” in memory, Roberts said Comcast has been helped by its continued innovation and “a culture that fosters collaboration.”

He also praised the company’s progress in strengthening diversity and inclusion and in fighting injustice.

Asked about the cable cut and the streaming boom, Roberts said, “Our business has seen this transition happen,” which is why Comcast Cable’s broadband services are at the heart of the conglomerate and why the unit cable also allows subscribers to bundle various video services.

At the meeting, as at last year’s event, a shareholder proposal was rejected – as is usually the case in companies where families have inordinate voting power – which had asked for a independent investigation and report on the risks “of not preventing sexual harassment.” “He cited, among other things, the dismissal of former Today host Matt Lauer and the departure of former NBC Entertainment chairman Paul Telegdy after a THR report on allegations that it fostered a toxic culture.

Asked about the conglomerate’s executive pay and CEO pay ratio of 380: 1, Roberts replied, “We think we have a very personalized plan” which ensures that “a large majority of pay is tied to performance.” .

Faced with comments that Comcast’s information operations sometimes misrepresented things like conspiracy theories or fake news, Roberts said: “We are very proud of NBC News, and they are committed to producing the highest quality journalism on our platforms,” ​​providing “wonderful service” and chatting “if they think they’ve done something wrong” .

He said the same goes for Sky News. “I have always honored the commitment we made when purchasing NBCUniversal… that we would not interfere with information operations” and similar ones made under the Sky deal, said Roberts said, adding: “You are certainly entitled to your opinions.”

Asked about Comcast staff returning to offices amid continued immunization progress, Roberts expressed hope that “most of the staff” would be back to work “most days” in September.

Comcast CFO Michael Cavanagh told a recent investor conference that the company was happy with its set of businesses, including NBCUniversal and the European pay-TV branch Sky, amid the debate on Wall Street on whether entertainment companies will need to scale up through deals after the Discovery-WarnerMedia merger unveiled last month. “We love our portfolio,” he said, explaining that the company has always looked at possible transactions, but focusing on their strategic and financial relevance. “We like the hand we have without M&A.”

While a lot of talk revolves around the scale, Comcast’s CFO has argued that people often underestimate “the ability to execute” and “the ability to serve the creative community,” which at NBCU and Sky is “huge,” as is the company’s content library. Overall, the conglomerate has “a lot of advantages in playing our hand,” he concluded.

When asked about the scale of the Peacock streaming service, Cavanagh said that when Comcast acquires assets, “we don’t take lightly” the need to perform well. “We can do what we need in a number of ways” outside of acquisitions, including investing more in original content and partnering with others in international markets, he said.

At last year’s annual meeting, Roberts addressed Comcast’s impact and the response to the novel coronavirus pandemic and social upheaval following the death of George Floyd. At the time, he acknowledged the “extraordinary times we live in”, saying: “Our society has been tested like never before”.