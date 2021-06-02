Billie Eilish unveils sexy “Lost Cause” music video





Billie Eilish revealed a new clip and a little more skin than usual. The seven-time Grammy winner has released her new single, “Lost Cause,” along with a fun music video giving viewers a glimpse of a sexy sleepover with girlfriends. In the self-directed video, Eilish walks around the house in color-matched loungewear with her entourage of girlfriends who twerk, play Twister, vaporize Silly String, eat junk food, and fire water guns. The 19-year-old has been very outspoken about body positivity and the conscious choices she has made throughout her career to divert media attention from her body, such as hiding her body in oversized t-shirts and loose pants. But the global pop phenomenon has come out of hiding in her new video as she ditches her notoriously supple style and instead dances in shorts, teasing more cleavage than usual for the distinctively modest singer. Eilish had her first mainstream success in 2015 with the release of “Ocean Eyes” at the age of 14. Youtube Not only does the video reflect her newly displayed confidence, but the lyrics project the star’s conviction as she calls out a deadbeat ex-boyfriend, opening the chorus, “I thought you had your shit together, but damn it, I was wrong / You are nothing but a lost cause. She continues, “And it’s not like it used to be / I know you think you’re an outlaw / But you don’t have a job.” All this confidence corresponds well to what one can expect from an album called “Happier Than Ever”. She became the first female artist with 14 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 at the same time, earning her a Guinness World Record. Youtube In April, the singer released the songlist for her much-anticipated second studio album, which is set to be released in July 2021 ahead of her sold-out tour which kicks off on February 3, 2022. But “Lost Cause” isn’t the first time Eilish has shown some skin. A year ago, she literally started shedding her diapers when she screened a video of her removing a tight black tank top, exposing her black bra at her concert in Miami. Eilish was also the youngest artist to have Billboard’s biggest album of the year. Youtube A voiceover echoed through the arena, If I’m wearing what’s comfortable I’m not a woman. If I lose diapers, I’m a slut. Although you have never seen my body, you still judge it and judge me for it. Why?” “We make assumptions about people based on their height. We decide who they are, we decide what they are worth. If I wear more, if I wear less, who decides what to do with me? What does that mean? Is my value based solely on your perception? Or isn’t your opinion of me my responsibility?

