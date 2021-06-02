What Are Amazon’s MGM Movie Franchise Plans? – The Hollywood journalist

Shortly after Amazon announced on May 26 that it had bought MGM in a deal valued at $ 8.45 billion, Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke and boss Mike Hopkins announced held a town hall with employees of the Hollywood studio. “They expressed how good it would be for Prime customers and for growing their entertainment portfolio,” said one person who attended the virtual session. “And they plan to do theater. How this is going in relation to which titles is not clear.

Subsequently, MGM Motion Pictures president Michael De Luca and his senior lieutenant Pam Abdy called the producers to inform them that “it was business as usual”, according to several sources. That is, until a regulatory review is completed and the deal is done next year, possibly in the first quarter. Until then, the film crew’s management structure at both stores will be the biggest guessing game in Hollywood. Ditto for the future of MGM as an autonomous entity.

“Amazon is always trying to figure out what they are buying. It will be a process, ”said a source. While Amazon has let other acquisitions, such as Whole Foods, remain as stand-alone units, there is an argument to be made to streamline the studio’s business – as Disney did when it did. acquired the assets of 21st Century Fox – rather than keeping Amazon Studios and MGM separate.

Hopkins, who is senior vice president of Prime Video and Amazon Studios, hinted at plans in the May 26 announcement calling the “treasure of intellectual property” that “we plan to reinvent and develop.” . This library includes 4,000 film titles – James Bond and Rocky, among them – and 17,000 television shows. Analyzing the press release, an insider speculates: “More RoboCop? After Child’s play? After Rocky? All the foregoing. And maybe even in series.

Salke, who reports to Hopkins, is widely praised for his television prowess, but Amazon Studios’ cinematic efforts have been turned upside down. Since Salke’s arrival three years ago, the focus has shifted to buying more commercial titles and tentpoles such as Borat Post Moviefilm, Tom Clancy’s Without remorse and Chris Pratt’s upcoming sci-fi movie The war of tomorrow. Some observers see De Luca working as a complement to Salke, while others see him signal that he would like to direct the entire film unit. Still others say De Luca has a history of rubbing up with surveillance from above, and that could send him out. MGM declined to comment.

De Luca, who knew MGM was out shopping when he arrived two years ago, has spent spending spree, filling the company’s pantry with high-profile projects like Ridley Scott’s. Gucci House, with Lady Gaga and Adam Driver. And the company spent up to $ 70 million to acquire Adrift, starring Darren Aronofsky, Jared Leto and Jason Blum, a deal that surprised even tight-knit Netflix executives who lost the package. MGM also paid $ 55 million to pick up Combat control, a drama starring Jake Gyllenhaal and director Sam Hargrave, and also caught the latest Thai cave rescue drama from Paul Thomas Anderson as well as Ron Howard.

“Everyone knew he was spending like crazy. He was beating streamers. It was a unique moment at MGM, ”said a rival studio manager. Another rival adds: “He did a good job and made MGM competitive. The ability to create a varied slate would serve a content-hungry, deep-pocketed streamer like Amazon Prime well.

James Bond, co-owned by MGM and Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson’s London-based production house Eon, is arguably MGM’s most valuable franchise, albeit complicated. MGM has all distribution rights, but Eon has full control over what is done. The 25th Bond film, No time to die, which is slated to open in the fall, is unaffected as Amazon will not own MGM by then.

On the morning of Amazon-MGM’s announcement, EON released a statement saying the Bond films would remain in theaters in an attempt to quell rumors that 007 would become the sole property of Amazon Prime: “We are committed to continue making James Bond films for the world. theater audience.

MGM has made it clear that there will be no changes to the studio’s theatrical list in 2021, which is managed by the United Artists Releasing subsidiary. This includes Aretha Franklin’s biopic The respect, with Jennifer Hudson (August 13); The Addams Family 2 (October 1st) ; No time to die (Oct 8); Gucci House (November 24); Joe wright Cyrano (December 24); and an untitled feature film by Paul Thomas Anderson that rolls nationwide on December 26. In addition, sources say THR that Amazon has agreed to give some of MGM 2022’s titles a proper theatrical release compared to an immediate spot on Prime. (Creed III released in November 2022.)

Daily work should stay the course for now. “Fox didn’t stop working on films when Disney said he was buying them,” notes one producer. “The same will be true of MGM.”

Alex Ritman contributed reporting.

This story appeared in the May 26 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.