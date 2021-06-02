Chip and Joanna Gaines Celebrate 18th Birthday with Vacation in Mexico





Keep the spark alive! Chip and Joanna gaines celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary in Mexico. Joanna, 43, revealed her getaway with a slideshow via Instagram. Photos and videos, on James Taylor’s song Mexico, showed the cookbook author and Chip, 46, on a tropical getaway. They explored the beautiful beach, relaxed by the pool and enjoyed romantic sunset dinners. 18, wrote the interior designer. Thank you for being on this adventure with you, happy birthday. While they were both attending Baylor University, the Texans did not meet until Chip drove his car to a store where Joanna worked at the front desk in 2001. They got engaged in 2002 and got married there. the following year in Waco, Texas. The wedding took place at the Earle Harrison House, which Joanna described in her 2016 book, Magnolia Story, as a historic mansion that looks a lot like where we had our first date. With a 20-year relationship comes several challenges, which the pair have been open to over the years, especially when it comes to building their business empire which includes Silos Baking Co., Magnolia Table, the Hearth and Hand line. at Target, Magnolia Network and Magnolia Construction. I remember times when Chip and I would look at each other and just think, how are we going to get there? Not seeing the end and not realizing that you could actually make it happen, Joanna said in a Salesforce virtual chat in July 2020. We were looking at each other and saying just bail out and get out, it seemed so much easier than it was. having to figure out how do we get through this. However, she says her husband’s optimistic outlook makes everything easier. We leaned on our mutual strengths in those times of weakness where I usually only saw the glass half empty and Chip would see the glass half full, explained the Kansas native. That kind of thinking really helped me, OK I can do it. In addition to being business partners, Chip and Joanna are also the proud parents of five children, Drake, 16, Ella, 14, Duke, 13, Emmie, 11, and Crew, 2. Scroll down to see more photos from their kid-free anniversary getaway.







