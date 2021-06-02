“The Hudson Valley Becomes The New Hollywood”





A new report from Fox 5 has discovered that “the Hudson Valley is becoming the new Hollywood”. With so many celebrity sightings and shoots in the area, we recently dubbed the area “Hollywood on the Hudson”. In 2019, film productions increased by more than 55% compared to 2018, confirmed Laurent Rejto of the Hudson Valley Film Commission. After a sluggish year in 2020, due to the pandemic, Hollywood on the Hudson was fully operational in 2021. So much that Fox 5 reported on Tuesday night to “find out if the Hudson Valley is becoming the new Hollywood”. For all the news the Hudson Valley shares, be sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post mobile app and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post newsletter. The report highlighted the achievement of Ben Stiller in Beacon as well as Mark Ruffalo and Nicole Kidman who recently filmed in the Hudson Valley. Hudson Valley Post recently reported on a number of major Hollywood productions touring the area, including “The White House Plumbers” by Woody Harrelson, “The Whale” with Brendan Fraser and “A Quiet Place Part II” by John Krasinski. Hudson Valley Film Commission founder Laurent Rejto told Fox that there are currently five HBO shows filming in the Hudson Valley and one Hulu show being filmed in the area. One of the reasons for the Hollywood boom in the Hudson Valley is that the area reopened before New York City, according to the Fox report. “The Hudson Valley has everything you need to make a movie. We have urban environments, we have forests, we have mountains, we have rivers. You can shoot anything,” he said. Rejto told Fox. Rejto expects summer to bring even more Hollywood to the region, including a new Mindy Kaling project that will shoot primarily at Vassar College. Keep reading: Celebrities who live in the Hudson Valley Movies + TV series shot in the Hudson Valley







