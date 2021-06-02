These are the reactions of best friends on twitter and i’m not crying you are crying

HBO Max finally releasedFriends: Reunion. It was due to be presented in May 2020 but was moved to May 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The reunion features the six cast members remembering the series together. It also includes interviews, anecdotes and reenactments of scripts.

RELATED: Friends: 10 Underrated Moments We Don’t Talk About Enough

Friendsholds a special place in the hearts of those who watched the series when it originally aired, but is also loved by those who binged it in recent years on streaming platforms. The highly anticipated reunion contains many heartbreaking moments, and fans in particular took to Twitter to share their emotional reactions.

ten Fans cry like Rachel during the reunion

Rachel cries a lot throughout the show. In one episode, Mr. Treeger (the building superintendent) makes her cry when she clogs the trash with pizza boxes.

A Twitter user created a collage of Rachel crying to show her reaction to the meeting. During the whole stage, they cried like Rachel. Many fans can agree that it was easy to tear up whenever the cast was on screen together, which was all the time.

9 The one where everyone finds out … again

A fan favorite episode of Friends is “The One Everyone Finds”. Phoebe sees Monica and Chandler having sex in their apartment across from Ross’ new home. Rachel urges him to shut up because Ross doesn’t know they’re together yet.

The cast reads the script for this scene. Lisa Kudrow especially goes about it by screaming like she did in the episode. While this moment is hilarious, it also makes viewers cry due to the nostalgia.

8 Emma Geller-Green still has her grandparents

There were a lot of surprise guests at the reunion. Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler and Thomas Lennon have all made appearances. Christina Pickles and Elliott Gould, who played Monica and Ross’ parents, also attended the reunion.

RELATED:Friends meeting: 10 best celebrity cameos, ranked

On Emma’s birthday, Ross films a video to show her when she turns eighteen. Jack and Judy tell her that they may not be alive when she sees the pictures. So, the fans were happy to see that Emma’s grandparents are still alive and happy.

7 Friends on and off screen

I loved Matthew Perry describing every time he met one of the other five over the years it was night time hanging out with them. The scripts were the sideshow of the real thing #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/VP1QDDnyJ6 – Donnacha McCormack (@ dunta90) May 27, 2021

Matthew Perry has said that whenever he meets any of the other five cast members over the years, he will spend the whole night talking to them. The rest of the cast agree with his sentiment. The six of them have an unbreakable bond.

Not all television actors are as good off-screen friends as they are. But, the cast of Friends really care about each other. Fans love that the six actors get along so well.

6 The re-creation of Ross and Rachel’s first kiss

One of the scenes the actors replayed was Ross and Rachel’s first kiss. Rachel accidentally confesses her feelings for Ross on her answering machine while she is drunk. This leads to Ross and Rachel arguing in the cafe the next day, and the scene ends with a passionate kiss.

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are pulling on viewers’ heartstrings. This tweet is about their performance and how “they look at each other”. They embody their characters so well, even after all these years.

5 Remembering Chandler and Monica’s relationship

The meeting also touched on the importance of the relationship between Monica and Chandler. The show’s creators were delighted with the live audience response to their meeting in London. Thus, the writers explored their dynamics further during the following season.

RELATED: Friends: 10 Ways Monica And Chandler Are The Closest Couple

Monica and Chandler have become one of the best couples on the show. This tweet includes photos of the actors and their characters kissing side by side. According to Courteney Cox, Chandler still makes Monica laugh to this day.

4 Best hour of this year

Friends: Reunionwas supposed to tour last year. However, he was suspended due to COVID-19. Fans and cast alike were disappointed with the uncertain status of the reunion.

Fortunately, they found a way to safely film the reunion in 2021. The cast made everyone’s year, as noted in this tweet, by coming together. The meeting gives viewers a sense of normalcy. It also gives hope that things will start to improve.

3 The cast then vs. Now

Once twins Monica and Chandlers are born, they decide to leave town. Chandler told the twins before they left the apartment, It was your first home, and it was a happy place filled with love and laughter. He also jokes that it was theft due to rent control.

This tweet uses the Chandlers quote as the caption. The picture shows the Friends threw then and now. While time has passed, the actors still love each other.

2 Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer surprise fans with confession

Ross and Rachel are one of the most iconic couples on television. Viewers were shocked to learn that Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer, like their characters, had a crush on each other during the first season. They channeled their adoration for each other into Ross and Rachel.

This Twitter user reacts to the news using a photo of Ross. He cries while drinking a margarita. He says he’s fine, but like the fans he’s definitely not doing well.

1 Another goodbye

Part of the reunion included footage of the cast filming the final episode of Friends. The actors bowed out to conclude the series. After the finale was recorded, the cast and crew got together and signed pieces from the ensemble.

Friends: Reunion ended with another goodbye. This tweet shows photos of the cast from the 2004 finale and the 2021 finale. Fans were as sad to see them say goodbye then as they are now.

NEXT: Friends: 10 Scenes Viewers Love To Watch Over And Over Again



following

The Vampire Diaries: 10 biggest secrets the characters kept







About the Author