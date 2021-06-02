Film and TV production costs “skyrocket”

With inflation hitting the US economy as a whole, Hollywood is feeling the impact on its film and television production. Growing demand and low supply of building materials is hampering the ability of the entertainment industry to build movie and television sets on budget.

“Over the past three months, the cost of materials has skyrocketed,” says Doug Jeffery, founder of 41 Sets, a store that has built sets for several commercials as well as Sony and CBS projects. Jeffery notes that a sheet of plywood used to cost $ 20 or $ 30 in recent years, but is now about three times that much. And it’s not just lumber: everything from steel to glass to paint has jumped in recent months.

Rising prices are forcing producers and managers to change their way of doing things. “Supply chain shortages have caused us to change the way we build our stages,” says Frank Patterson, president and CEO of Trilith Studios in Atlanta, headquarters of Disney +. Wandavision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. While workers normally built the exteriors first and then the interiors, the studio’s field construction team had to do the opposite due to a delay in shipments of exterior materials.

While most production managers say they mostly face delays and have yet to reach the point where they are unable to get their hands on the materials, many agree that current estimates that they receive for key supplies are about 10 percent higher compared to a few months ago. “We have to pay the premiums,” says the top production manager of a big studio.

Michael Petok, executive producer of Blackish, Cultivated-ish and Mixed, suggests that the percentage increase could even be higher, depending on the project. “In the shows that I do, it’s maybe gone from $ 25,000 in total materials, including $ 10,000 in lumber, to about $ 45,000,” he says. Petok has mostly felt the impact on a pilot he’s working on. “It really hit me because we build multiple sets from scratch, and the cost of materials is around four times,” he explains.

Sources say most productions don’t just build fewer sets by default in an effort to save money, although they may consider doing so in the near future.

For now, production teams have been looking for other ways to offset the inflated costs. One approach is to use cheaper versions of materials which are not necessarily of such a high quality but which provide a sufficiently similar appearance. When it comes to lumber, that can mean opting for some type of veneer or thin plywood instead of using luan, a more expensive option for building sets.

Another way to cut down on bloated budgets is to reuse previously used sets that are still in good condition. “We recycled old sets and made modifications to try and get the job done,” says 41 Sets COO Rafael Loza. “We try to do what’s best for the customer and the design within the budget. “

Meanwhile, a handful of productions opt for convenient locations so as not to have to build sets. “It’s definitely easier to shoot on stage and build a set that you can control and light from a stage, but we can go to real places and shoot there in almost 90% of the cases,” notes a production manager. production. However, some, including Petok, argue that it has been more difficult to do so during the pandemic. “Normally I would have been there,” says Petok, “but due to COVID I am forced to move into buildings and therefore pay excessive material costs.”

Some studios also try to distribute their films geographically so as not to demand too many resources from one location. It might look like concurrent projects going on in, say, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Vancouver instead of all in one of those cities, where they would put additional pressure on demand in the region. And when studios need to spend more, they do their best to look for ways to recoup those costs elsewhere in the budget.

“I know the producers have conversations with the director and the production designer to say, ‘Where can we cut, whether it’s 10 feet here or something we can do on this set to get that money back?’ Said a source on the set.

In a bid to anticipate actual shortages, some studio executives are discussing sourcing large batches of materials now – while they still can – and then storing them on their land, where other films and TV productions. could come and collect the supplies. as required. Insiders say they’re not sure they can achieve this, however, with materials in such demand. After all, several industries depend on these building materials, including the housing industry, and need them much more.

Certainly, the demand for resources in Hollywood is not expected to slow down anytime soon. While many projects have sprung up in the midst of the pandemic, studio sources say there are still several big budget films on the runway waiting to take off. These insiders expect production to reach higher levels in the latter summer months, which is why they are bracing for an even more competitive battle for materials. “There could definitely be some concern in the second half of the year,” a production source said.

The increased costs are on top of already rising production budgets as the pandemic safety protocols now in use across all sets are far from cheap. “With all the additional COVID costs that we have in production nowadays, this is just a cost that was not expected,” says Petok.

Spending on making shows and films had already increased by 15-30% due to new line items such as PPE, frequent testing and additional COVID personnel, according to insiders. Not only that, but other production-related expenses like hotel rates have also increased as cities become busier again. A source says what was previously $ 140 a night on a hotel crew contract is now close to $ 200.

Yet those hardest hit by the price spikes are not just the big studios and independent producers, but the small companies that often build their sets. It was not easy for them to be held back by the inflated costs following an industry-wide work stoppage. “As business owners, we try to do our best to ride the wave and keep our doors open,” says Loza. “Even though we’re not making a profit, we try to be positive and make sure our guys stay employed.”

