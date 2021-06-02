Neil Gaiman Takes Against Critics of ‘Sandman’ ‘Awakening’ Cast

Neil Gaimans’ revered comic book series The Sandman from the ’80s and’ 90s is finally being turned into a TV series for Netflix.

The comic was a genre-breaking horror fantasia that bowed to the genre that just didn’t care about convention. So when self-proclaimed fans objected to the broadcast of non-binary and black actors, how did they think Gaiman would react?

They may not have thought about this one before tagging him in anti- “arousal tweets. A poster accused him of selling himself, not supporting his work, and not supporting his job. F.

Gaiman replied, I give everything fs on the job. I spent 30 years successfully battling bad Sandman movies.

I give zero fs about people who don’t understand / haven’t read Sandman complaining about non-binary desire or death is not white enough. Watch the show, make up your mind.

On May 26, Netflix announced new casting choices for the 2022 series, along with comments from Gaimans endorsing them. These included picks for two of the comic’s key characters, Death and Desire (siblings of protagonist Dream, aka Morpheus).

In the comics, Death is typically portrayed as a pale, white (possibly gray) Gothic girl, but like other Eternal Beings known as The Endless, she takes other forms as well. Desire has always been described as androgynous (described by Brother Despair as brother-sister and recognized by Gaiman as they in a blog post 2017).

Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Cruella, Barry, Killing Eve), who is Black, was announced as the actor playing Death. Mason Alexandre Park, who is non-binary and best known as the leader of the national tour of Hedwig and the angry thumb, will play Desire.

Perhaps surprisingly, given how fluidly so many aspects of the comic and its characters are, online commentators have attacked the casting choices for being awakened.

OHHHH …. Twitter is about to call the Kindly Ones with this cast of WOKE, wrote one. It’s finish. Stephen King, Kevin Smith and now NEIL fing Gaimen [sic] – ALL SOLD OUT their 90s to WOKE SJW culture. There is NO ONE ANYMORE – Nothing from my childhood – Thank you Neil.

Another tweeted, I feel it so strongly. like DC directly is ruining s to appear awake. but wonder? wonder can do all the That’s right, the characters seem off the pages, but DC? f the characters, try to reach new awake young fans who don’t read or care about the comics.

A savvy fan responded with receipts that death is shown as Chinese (and extraterrestrial) at some point, so its canon that infinity transcends appearance. In issue # 9, Dream is black and makes an explicit reference to Grandmother Death, who obviously wouldn’t look pale gray here. Howell-Baptiste is a good actress, don’t worry.

Gaiman retweeted this message.

The main character of The Sandman comic book series, Neil Gaimans from the 1990s. (Netflix)

Fans of the comics, in which Dream takes many forms, tweeted panels of the character manifesting as a giant flaming head, a cat and a flower: Bite your tongue! The dream can obviously only be truly played by a white flower on a tall stem with dark and resplendent leaves. This sort of mastery will not resist.

Gaiman also retweeted the three, along with numerous posts from art inspired by the cast of Howell-Baptists.

He also endorsed a rendition of Desire by artist Anneli Larsson who portrayed the character as the very image of androgyny. He / she is the personification of desire itself and is both male and female, but not in a more hipster way, but rather in a mysterious and magical way, Larsson wrote in an accompanying statement. visited his site. A fan tweeted the image with the text, Wait … people are crazy that Desire is not binary? This desire?

Gaiman replied, It’s this one.

Another fan tweeted, Desire. Crazy that DESIRE is not attached to a genre. Have these people read Sandman?

Gaiman replied, I do not think so.

When a user wrote, Worst Cast Ever, I’m Selling My Entire Collection Of Neil Gaiman If Anyone Wants Such A Disappointment, Gaiman channeled John GielgudArthur’s dry butler character: I’ll alert the media.

The fallout continued until Tuesday as Gaiman, whose comics also spawned the Lucifer TV show, postedIt came to a head, when a well-meaning person told me that choosing a black actress in the role of Death was as wrong for the character as making Mazikeen (played in Lucifer by a black actress) white. And I had to explain that in the comics she was. @LesleyAnnBrandt



Reinventing comic book characters for the big screen is nothing new. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Valkyrie, Ghost, and (infamously) the Elder are among those who have changed their gender and / or race, as are several in the upcoming one. Eternals. DCs Aquaman had always been blond and fair-skinned in the comics; Native Hawaiian (and German and Irish) Jason Momoa is not that. But Aquaman is by far the highest grossing DCEU movie nowadays.

Through it all, Gaiman has remained philosophical. In response to another author saying he might be lucky enough to be less popular than Gaiman because he hadn’t caught the criticism for casting his own project regardless of color and gender, Gaiman tweeted: You may have transient growls, but people are still complaining. The dogs bark, but the caravan moves forward. Make good art.