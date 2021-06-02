Tradeout Producers Launches Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Toolkit For Hollywood





Tradeout Producers Founder and CEO Kaaveh Shoamanesh partnered with Inspiring Women Changemakers Founder Anj Handa to create a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DCI) Toolkit designed specifically to deliver Advice to production companies striving to meet the efforts of the entertainment industry.With equal conversations at an all-time high in Hollywood, this kit gives independent production teams the opportunity to reflect efforts to be inclusive and diversity of their studio and network partners significantly. The biannual toolkit, offered free of charge, thoughtfully demonstrates the benefits of equal representation in front of and behind the camera for production companies in the industry and offers case studies on many protected features, including age. , race, sexual orientation, gender reassignment and disability. With their studio and network inclusion efforts, companies are positioning themselves better while providing opportunities for talented actors and a team that have often been overlooked before. “I have worked with production companies for over 20 years and want to give them every chance to succeed,” said Kaaveh Shoamanesh, CEO of Tradeout Producers. As we follow the necessary advancements in the entertainment industry, we have realized the need for this type of toolkit for those teams that are outside of the studio and network broad guidelines. On a personal level, I want to set an example for my six year old son and their future generations. “The entertainment industry around the world provides rich content, from which we have drawn our examples,” added Anj Handa, who has been named one of Forbes’ 10 Diversity and Inclusion Pioneers with whom you must. familiarize yourself. “In DCI Action, we showcase best practices within the industry, highlighting what has worked well and why, encouraging companies to follow suit. Having more diverse and inclusive filming environments is good for reputation. companies, their working relationships and their audiences, resulting in better bottom lines. “ For production companies using the DCI Kit, they will better understand the importance of positive inclusion and diversity efforts. Using this kit, they will also be offered a free consultation with a DCI advisor to help them design a meaningful action plan for them. Interested production companies can send an email for more information to:[email protected] About trading producers

Trading producers is a product placement firm that continues to raise and save money for production companies without conflicting with Networks and Studios’ internal brand partnerships team. They leverage brand relationships across multiple genres and have done so for over 21 years in the United States and Canada. About Anj Handa

Anj Handais the founder of Inspiring women agents of change, a community of agents of change who defend women’s equity and security. She was named one of Grant Thornton’s 100 Faces of a Vibrant Economy in 2018, winner of the AFSA Positive Action Award and was named in Forbes as one of 10 Diversity and Inclusion. Pioneers that you are new to familiarize yourself with.

