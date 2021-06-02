As grants for closed sites drain, many owners are still waitingExBulletin

toggle legend Robert F. Bukaty / AP

Tyrus Joseforsky had resigned himself to never seeing any federal aid set aside to help his business. “I just made my peace with the fact that this would not come,” he said.

Joseforsky is the owner of Flight Levelz Entertainment, an Indiana-based concert and music festival promotion company. He has spent the last six months waiting for the Shuttered Venue Operators grant to go live. It’s the $ 16 billion program run by the Small Business Administration to help small independent theaters, promoters, theaters and other entertainment spaces hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. It was enacted by former President Donald Trump in December, and it’s only now that site operators are starting to see the promise of help materialize.

Joseforsky is one of the lucky ones. He received a notice from the SBA last week saying his grant application had been approved and that it was scheduled to be disbursed. But he said, “This money hasn’t reached my bank account yet. I have no idea how long this will take.

Steve Schoaps is in a similar position. He owns Strother Cinema, a two-screen cinema in Seminole, Okla. He received his approval notice on Friday and said the SBA told him he would see the money after Memorial Day. Memorial Day has passed and he still hasn’t received the money.

An SBA spokesperson said disbursements were being made as quickly as possible. But they have received over 13,000 requests and most of them are still pending.

“Our process has been stuck waiting for a final review for a few weeks now. No updates beyond that,” says Lauren Wayne. She is the Managing Director of the State Theater in Portland, Maine. Last summer, Wayne and his team had to shut down their little sister, Port City Music Hall. The only thing that keeps the State Theater afloat is the ability to sell tickets for upcoming shows.

It has been a long and frustrating process for site owners. Especially since similar programs run by the SBA, such as the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, have gone smoothly. But SVOG has been plagued with delays and missteps. Specifically, when the app portal first went live in April, the website crashed. And even now that it’s backed up, users are reporting technical and administrative issues. Esther Baruh is Director of Government Relations at the National Association of Theater Owners. She says members of her organization have reported being placed on “do not pay” lists by mistake, or having paperwork errors and no way to correct them. This is why she is pushing the SBA to institute an appeals process for site owners experiencing such problems. “I think a human reviewer could figure that out, correct it, and move the request forward through the process,” Baruh said.

“In defense of the Small Business Administration, this is a task that has been given to them at the last second,” said Steve Schoaps, owner of Strother Cinema. “And it was a monumental task because everyone was trying to access it.”

It is true that the SBA had never done anything like the SVOG program before. It is supposed to cover a wide range of types of places, all with different needs and expenses. There are also strong roadblocks to prevent fraud. SBA administrator Isabella Guzman told a House committee hearing last week that part of the blockage was that the program had “extensive checks for eligibility requirements.”

That is, it takes time to make sure that the money is not going to a big company. Or to eliminate bars that occasionally host groups from concert halls that have bars. But this is the time that many candidates are missing. Especially since SVOG disbursements are staggered so that companies that have lost 90% or more of their revenue will have first priority, followed by companies that have lost 70% or more.

Tobi Parks is the owner and artistic director of xBk in Des Moines, Iowa. She is in this second level. As the country begins to ease restrictions on coronaviruses and artists begin to announce tours, venue owners say it is crucial for them to be able to start booking shows. But for Parks, without knowing when she will receive the money, it is difficult to move forward. She can’t offer any advances or guarantees to touring artists until she knows when SVOG can get her money. “Because we don’t have one,” she said.