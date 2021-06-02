Why we can’t count on Washington (or Hollywood) to take on China – InsideSources

By now, everyone has seen “Fast & Furious” wrestler and star John Cena apologize to the Chinese people. If you haven’t seen it, Cena does an interview, calls Taiwan a country, and calls out mainlanders who say Taiwan is China. Perhaps pushed by the film producers, Cena begs for forgiveness in Mandarin.

Cenas Bows to Pressure from China is part of a recent series of Americans apologizing for upsetting the Chinese, not because they love the Chinese per se, but because the entities for which they are increasingly dependent on the Chinese consumer. They love the Chinese market. They want the money from China. The Chinese Communist Party could tell cinemas not to show the ninth installment of “Fast & Furious”. Then it’s over for Cenas’ new F9 movie.

A dangerous precedent is being set.

If you think China will overtake the United States in terms of political influence and economic relevance, you should be concerned. Put aside the issue of China’s extraterritorial censorship and consider this: we move from relying on Chinese companies to make things for us – the clothes on your back, the shoes on your feet, the metals in your Ford Lightning car battery, the solar panels on your roof, probably your gym supplements and your penicillin to depend on their consumer market for growth.

China is everything. China is everywhere.

If this trend continues, the United States will be in the background not only in Asia, but also in Latin America, which is increasingly dependent on China. Che Guevera’s mistrust and even hatred of the United States makes China an alternative for many leaders in southern Mexico.

Arguably there is a group that can turn the tide. It’s the American consumer.

Over the past year, companies like ChinaJamais.com have tried to be the home version of Amazon.com. A Florida businessman named Don Buckner who started a utility equipment company called Vac-Tron Equipment and then sold it to the Iowa-based company Vermeer, raising money to build an even larger version and friendly of a kind of premises intended only for companies. Business and business-to-consumer online retail platform. Mark Cuban likes it with We cultivate.

Where it’s going, nobody knows.

Today, large retail platforms and new entrepreneurs are creating a model of the direct American consumer to the Chinese manufacturer. You don’t know because Amazon and others don’t tell you where their products are made. Neither does the guy who sells you running shoes on YouTube.

Senators like Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) and Chuck Schumer (D-NY) want Americans to know where their products are made because they know more than half of consumers say they would buy American made if they had the chance and if it was practical. Even more say they want to buy products made by responsibly sourced manufacturers (like no ideologically opposed nations that aren’t exactly champions of diversity and inclusion).

Big ecommerce platforms don’t like labels. They will grow back. More goods will come from China. A trillion dollar trade deficit is in a year, max. According to SEKO Logistics, e-commerce imports increased by more than 200% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to last year.

China’s change to America began around 1998. At the time, China was making Happy Meal toys and mixing cement in flip-flops. Today, they manufacture TikTok and Goldwind wind turbines.

In 1998, China was temporarily granted most-favored-nation (MFN) status, which meant that goods from China could be sold here almost duty-free.

In 2000, President Bill Clinton granted China permanent MFN status, which meant Arkansas retail giant Walmart could then sell $ 20 billion worth of Chinese-made patio furniture. for $ 3.

And in 2001, China joined the World Trade Organization. Since then, American companies have focused on China. Some have moved offshore. Millions of jobs have been lost. Our consumption was, and is, an Asian jobs program.

Now the big brands don’t want to be in China just to make things cheaper and on a large scale. Goldman wants to sell them stocks. Hollywood wants China to be the first to see its films.

The United States is almost becoming an afterthought.

How does this change? Washington is too slow, despite bipartisan angst against China.

Hollywood pop culture influencers are too dependent on China to ever turn Americans away. You cannot count on them to save the Uyghurs or Taiwan one day. Big companies are too addicted.

Only the American consumer can turn the tide.