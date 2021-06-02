A timeline of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship

With Bennifer 2.0 in full swing, Page Six breaks down the full timeline of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s complicated relationship: how it started, why it ended, and what awaits them now.

Where it all started

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attending the 2003 premiere of “Gigli”. Corbis via Getty Images

Lopez first met Affleck in 2001 on the set of their movie “Gigli”. Although the film was a critical and box office failure when it was released in 2003, the couple’s off-screen chemistry saw success.

Lopez was still married to her second husband Cris Judd at the time, but that didn’t stop romance rumors bubbling up.

they warm up

The duo starred together in “Jersey Girl” in 2002. Getty Images

Despite the beating that “Gigli” took, Ben and Jen shot their second movie together, “Jersey Girl” in which Lopez played the wife of Affleck’s character (who, incidentally, died onscreen. at once) from September to December 2002. This collaboration, however brief, occurred in particular after

J.Lo becomes available

Lopez and Cris Judd, seen here in 2001, ended their marriage in 2003. Getty Images

J.Lo legitimized his romantic relationship with Affleck when things went wrong in his marriage to Judd.

She and the choreographer married in September 2001, but things were difficult for the couple throughout their relationship and they called it off in June 2002, finalizing their divorce in 2003.

Bennifer was born

Ben and Jen are seen at a film premiere in 2002 Wire picture

One of Bennifer’s most iconic moments came early, in Lopez’s unforgettable clip of “Jenny from the Block”, which premiered on MTV in November 2002, after being filmed in October of that year.

The same month the clip came out, Affleck offered to ask J.Lo the question with a 6.1-carat pink diamond by Harry Winston that reportedly cost $ 2.5 million.

Lopes initially revealed the happy news during an interview with Diane Sawyer, calling the proposal “traditional, but also in a very spectacular way, because of course Ben would.”

She added that Affleck was “brilliantly intelligent, loving, charming and affectionate”.

And from the massive boulder, she shared, “This is the most magnificent thing I have ever seen.”

Massive rock relationship

The couple are seen on a red carpet in 2003 Getty Images

As things heated up quickly for the couple, Lopez and Affleck decided to postpone their wedding until 2003.

“Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date,” the couple said in a joint statement. “When we found ourselves seriously considering hiring three separate ‘decoy wives’ in three different locations, we realized something was wrong.”

They continued, “We started to feel that the spirit of what should have been the happiest day of our lives might be compromised. We felt that what should have been a joyous and sacred day could be ruined for us, our families and our friends. “

Bennifer neither

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the Academy Awards in March 2003. Getty Images

The cancellation of their engagement was a clear sign that things were not going well for the couple after the hot, heavy first days of their romance.

In 2004, Lopez and Affleck revealed that they were officially calling off their engagement and ending their relationship.

“Jennifer Lopez has ended her engagement to Ben Affleck. In this difficult time, we ask you to respect his privacy, ”said a representative. People said at the time.

“I’m not going to confirm anything about his personal life,” added the Affleck rep. “We don’t want to be dragged into quicksand. Everyone wants a war. This is not happening on our side.

Live their separate lives

Jennifer Lopez is seen with Marc Anthony in 2011 (L) and Ben Affleck pictured with Jennifer Garner in 2013.

The two stars moved on to other relationships fairly quickly, marrying other celebrities around the same time.

Lopez married Marc Anthony in June 2004, with whom she had two children: twins Emme and Max, born in 2008.

Meanwhile, Affleck married Jennifer Garner in June 2005 and then welcomed three children with the actress: Violet, Seraphina and Sam.

AffGar would last a bit longer than AnthoPez, however, with the Latin music superstars breaking up in 2014 and the big-screen couple following suit in 2018.

The J-Rod saga begins and ends

Lopez and Rodriguez, seen here in 2020, have finally called off their engagement. Wire picture

Lopez entered another whirlwind romance with Alex Rodriguez in 2017, moving into a $ 15 million love nest with him after a year of dating.

Then in 2019, the couple announced that they were officially engaged.

But Lopez called off their engagement after rumors swirled that Rodriguez had done nothing right with “Southern Charm” star Madison LeCroy.

In March 2021, Page Six exclusively reported that their engagement was over, and almost a month later they confirmed that they had ended things for good.

Meanwhile, Affleck was linked with a slew of women during J-Rod’s run, including “Knives Out” star Ana De Armas until January 2021.

Sparks fly again for Bennifer

Affleck and Lopez, seen here in 2003, still respected each other years later. Getty Images

While the duo went their separate ways and started families, they still seemingly stayed on good terms.

Affleck praised Lopez’s work ethic in April 2021, say InStyle, “She’s very talented, but she’s also worked really hard for her success, and I’m so happy for her that she finally seems to be getting the credit she deserves.”

A flashback to the 2000s

Lopez took a peek at Affleck while they were on vacation in Miami together in May 2021 MEGA / BACKGRID

Affleck and Lopez took the world by storm when they were first spotted in Los Angeles in April 2021 and in Montana the following month.

Things continued to heat up for the duo and they were spotted shortly thereafter on a romantic Miami getaway.

And in June, we reported that their PDA left little doubt that the couple were fully reunited again after photos of Ben and Jen making themselves comfortable on a date surfaced.

Take things slowly

They toured Miami together. MiamiPIXX / VEM / BACKGRID

While it seemed like Lopez and Affleck had jumped back into their relationship at lightning speed, their revival might have been coming for some time, as Affleck reportedly sent love letters to J.Lo before his break with Rodriguez.

This romantic streak appears to have continued in the couple’s second act, which was “very affectionate” at a dinner party in West Hollywood in June.

But as Page Six reported in June, as things get serious for the couple, Lopez’s children remain his top priority.