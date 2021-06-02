Pak government takes possession of ancestral homes of Bollywood legends Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar in Peshawar









Peshawar [Pakistan], June 3 (ANI): The ancestral homes of Bollywood legends Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar were taken on Tuesday by the Directorate of Archeology and Museums of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Peshawar deputy commissioner issued a notification of the transfer of ownership of the two properties located in the old town to the archeology department, Dawn reported.

The provincial government announced in September of last year that it would acquire the two properties and turn them into museums after restoration.

Director (Archeology) Dr Abdul Samad told Dawn that the Branch took possession of both properties from their current owners after their ownership was transferred to the provincial government.

“Now the two residences are officially owned by the Directorate of Archeology,” he said.

He said management would start restoring and rehabilitating the two badly damaged properties before turning them into museums. The manager said management will also contact members of both families about the restoration, Dawn reported.

He said the restoration of both properties and their subsequent transformation into museums was aimed at reestablishing the city of Peshawar’s ties with Bollywood. Dr Samad said Management had also paid the determined price of the two properties to DC Peshawar for an additional payment to the owners.

Earlier today, the DC released two notifications of the transfer of ownership of the two properties to the Directorate of Archeology under the Colonial-era Mandatory Acquisition of Property Act, Dawn reported.

Under this price, Raj Kapoor’s haveli in the Dhaki Dalgaran region was valued at Rs 11.5 million and Dilip Kumar’s ancestral residence in Mohallah Khudad at Rs 7.2 million.

Both properties were valued at Rs 1.5 million per marla.

The provincial government has long been considering the acquisition of the two properties located in Mohallah Khudad and the Dhaki Dalgaran area, next to the historic Qissa Khwani bazaar, Dawn reported.

Veteran philanthropist and actor Dilip Kumar, also known as “The Tragedy King”, has been credited with introducing the acting technique of the method into Indian cinema. Kumar, whose career spans more than five decades, has worked in more than 65 films.

Indian film actor, producer and director, Raj Kapoor is widely regarded as the greatest showman in the history of Indian cinema and entertainment. During his lifetime, the actor was twice nominated for the Grand Prix of the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. (ANI)







