Actor Jimmy Smits gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame





Emmy-winning actor Jimmy Smits received a star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame. Due to the pandemic, Wednesday’s ceremony for the 2,696th star was virtual instead of a traditional in-person event. “My goal as an actor has been to interpret and bring to life characters complete with hopefully thought-provoking stories that reflect the American experience,” said Smits. “So, does it matter that I’m Hispanic, Latino, Latinx? You bet I am,” he said. “My legacy informs all of my characters, no matter who they are. And trust me, I’m very proud to be someone who continues in the tradition of actors like Jose Ferrer, Anthony Quinn, Rita Moreno, Raul Julia. I think this has motivated me since the start of my professional career, ”he said. The career of the veteran Latino actor spans 30 years and includes a wide range of roles in highly acclaimed shows. He has accumulated over 40 awards and nominations. Smits rose to fame for his role in the LA Law television series, for which he won the Primetime Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Smits later won the Golden Globe for Best Television Actor in a Drama Series for his work on NYPD Blue. He also appeared on the hit show The West Wing and starred in the award-winning play Anna in the Tropics. Fans can also remember her leading roles in films such as “Mi Familia”, about a Mexican-American family. This year, Smits will appear in the highly anticipated adaptation of the movie In the Heights. Smits was born and raised primarily in Brooklyn, New York, to a Puerto Rican mother and a Surinamese father of Dutch descent. He is the oldest of three children. “It would have been impossible for my family to conceive that one day their boy would have his face inside this small screen that they watched in our living room every night, let alone the big screen,” he said. declared. Smit’s star was placed near the star of the late actor Gregory Peck, with whom he starred in the movie “Old Gringo” in 1989. Smits said he was “amazed” by Peck, who ” transmitted the wisdom of life as an artist and the responsibility that comes with it. ” He said Peck helped me “get on the right track and treated me like an equal. And that’s why today’s tribute is even more important.” Smith became emotional and paused after saying, “I’ve been given a spot close to the Gregory Pecks star and honestly I can’t imagine a greater honor.” Smits has long advocated for more Latinos in front of and behind the cameras. He co-founded the Hispanic National Foundation for the Arts, which promotes Hispanic talent and career opportunities in the media and entertainment industries. He also invested in the Conga room, a Los Angeles dance club that offers live performances. To pursueNBC LatinoatFacebook,TwitterandInstagram.







