Entertainment
Hollywood studio artist Corita Kents rescued in historic preservation victory
Los Angeles City Council unanimously votes to officially designate the former studio of pop artist and social justice advocate Corita Kents as a historic and cultural landmark
The Hollywood building where the iconic pop artist, educator and social justice advocate Corita Kent (1918-1986) worked in the 1960s and made some of his most recognizable works was officially considered a historical and cultural monument of the city of Los Angeles.
This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210602006073/en/
Today, the building gained monument status when Los Angeles City Council voted to approve recommendations made by the Cultural Heritage Commission (CHC), the Land Use Planning and Management Committee ( PLUM) and council member Mitch OFarrell who represents the 13th arrondissement, to designate 5518 Franklin AvenueSister Mary Coritas Studio as a historic and cultural monument (HCM). With additional support from City Council Chairman Nury Martinez and Council Member Mark Ridley-Thomas, who in 2020 presented a five-signature letter in support of this designation to the LA Supervisory Board, the vote was passed. unanimously on consent and has extremely important implications for the preservation of the art, culture and legacy of women artists in Los Angeles and across the country.
In response to this new history, Nellie Scott, Director of the Corita Art Center said, “We are filled with gratitude for every person and organization who has made this trip with us, sharing the faith that the ordinary can indeed be extraordinary. There is still a long way to go together to preserve and promote the legacy of important women artists like Corita Kent. We applaud CHC, PLUM and Los Angeles City Council for paving the way for future equity-focused conversations. “
Coritas’ original studio continues to exemplify the importance of art and culture in Los Angeles as a vital driver of the economy and community diversity. Only 3% of historical and cultural monuments in Los Angeles are associated with women’s heritage. Nationally, only 8% relate to BIPOC and women’s stories combined.
“The Los Angeles City Council granting historic status to the Coritas studio,” Scott added, “is a critical step in correcting this disparity. This work to preserve the legacy of women artists and cultural leaders is underway in Los Angeles and across the United States, recalls Corita. us that hope is not just optimism; hope is hard work. Hope means showing up every day for others. As we emerge from this pandemic, we will need spaces like the one at 5518 Franklin Avenue.
As soon as he immediately heard of the threat to raze Coritas’ original studio, the Corita Art Center prepared a rapid response request for the Cultural Heritage Commission (CHC) in partnership with architectural historian Kathryn Wollan, Hollywood Heritage and Los Angeles Conservancy for a timely review of the building to be carried out. The application was accepted and was recommended for historic monument status by the Cultural Heritage Commission at a meeting on December 17, 2020.
“We hope that this designation, in all that it symbolizes, will inspire present and future generations to use their talents, time and tools for the greater collective good, and ensure that this ethic is not only valued but locally recognized. and nationally, ”Scott says. “We would like to thank all our partners: all the people and organizations who have worked tirelessly to ensure that the Coritas studio is not erased from history in exchange for a few parking spaces. “
The Corita Art Center is now exploring the future of how this building can be of service to the creative community as part of preserving the legacy of Corita Kents.
About the Corita Art Center: The Corita Art Center holds the largest and most comprehensive collection of works by iconic pioneer pop artist Corita Kent (1918-1986). The Centers collection is made up of works of art, photographs, mayflies and other archival documents from Coritas that visitors will not see anywhere else. The Corita Art Center is dedicated to preserving and promoting Coritas’ artistic and educational heritage and its passion for social justice. Today, the Corita Art Center oversees image and merchandising rights, produces public programming, supports exhibition loans, and serves as a source of information about her life and work. The Corita Art Center is a project of the Immaculate Heart Community, which just celebrated its 50th anniversary. To learn more about Corita Art Center and Corita Kent, visit www.corita.org or connect on social networks @coritaartcenter on Instagram, @coritaartcenter on Twitter and @coritaartcenter on Facebook.
See the source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210602006073/en/
Contacts
Lauren Curry / SaDiedrah Harris
[email protected]
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]