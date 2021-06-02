Entertainment
Ricky Martin says he suffers from PTSD from 2000 interview with Barbara Walters
Ricky martin opens up about the lasting effects of a traumatic interview with Barbara walters, where the reporter asked him to discuss his sexuality on national television.
During the2000 interview,Walters urged Martin to “stop these rumors” and define his sexuality. “You could say, ‘Yeah, I’m gay or not, I’m not,’ pleaded the then ABC presenter. Martin replied, “Barbara, for some reason I just don’t want to.”
“When she dropped the issue, I felt violated because I just wasn’t ready to go out. I was very scared,” said Martin, 49.PeopleWednesday, in an interview published during Pride month.
The singer has revealed that he suffers from “PTSD,” post-traumatic stress disorder, resulting from the infamous Walters interview. According to Mayo Clinic, PTSD is a mental health problem triggered by a terrifying event.
Martin came out publicly a decade later in 2010. That same year, Walters expressed regret for his “inappropriate” conduct during their interview.
“In 2000, I pushed Ricky Martin really hard to admit whether he was gay or not, and the way he refused to do so made everyone decide he was,” Walters said. .Toronto Star in 2010. “A lot of people say it destroyed her career, and when I look back on it now, I think that was an inappropriate question.”
USA TODAY has contacted Martin and Walters for comment.
Martin said he was “just not ready to go out” at that point because “sex is a complicated thing,” noting “how confusing attraction can be.”
“It’s not black and white,” he told People on Wednesday. “It’s colorful. When I dated women, I was in love with women. It was good, it was beautiful. You can’t pretend alchemy, alchemy was there with them. I wasn’t misleading anyone. “
The Puerto Rican singer added that “you can’t force someone out”, likening the script to the anegg: “If you have an egg and you open it from the outside, only death comes out. But if the egg opens from the inside, life comes out. “
Despite the interview, Martin wondered if he would have responded differently to Walters.
“A lot of people say, what would you do differently?” Martin said “Well maybe I would have come out in that interview. It would have been great because when I went out it was just amazing. When it comes to my sexuality, when it it’s about who I am, I want to talk about what I’m made of, everything I am. Because if you hide it, it’s a life and death situation. “
