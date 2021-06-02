Bollywood Roundup: Parineeti Chopra, Sunny Leone, Aahana Kumra, and more …

Parineeti Chopra is getting into weightlifting for now

Bombay– Actress Parineeti Chopra seems to be paying a lot of attention to fitness lately. The actress posted an Instagram video from the gym on Wednesday to give fans a preview of her workout regimen, as she lifts weights.

“Heavyweight at the moment. Cardio can take a toll. #workingonmyform, ”she captioned the video.

The actress, who will soon be seen on “Animal” alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, had said earlier that she started picking up strong plans in terms of content in a healthy way.

“I turned to high content projects because I realized that everyone around me, including me, was only watching landmark movies or shows. So why should anyone else see something average, ”she had said.

Aahana Kumra happy to resume racing after recovery from Covid

Bombay–Actress Aahana Kumra took to social media on Wednesday, which is also World Running Day, to talk about the greatest joy of her life, which is running in the sun.

Aahana spoke about resuming running after recently recovering from Covid-19, as well as some photos and videos on Instagram that show her running with her sister Shivani Kumra.

“If someone asked me What is the greatest joy of my life? My answer would simply be Running in the (sun emoji)! It’s meditative, it’s happy and it’s the most fun with my better half @shivanikumrafitness, ”the actress wrote.

“Over the years, we have discovered our pace and our passion for running! With the pandemic knocking on our doors and thanks to my convalescence with covid, I slowly came back to my greatest joy! Running is my one true love !! Happy World Running Day everyone !! Swipe right for my favorite moments! #globalrunningday #Kumrasisters, ”she added.

On the work side, Aahana will then be seen in the period drama “Shamshera”, Madhur Bhandarkar’s film “India Lockdown” and the web series “Call My Agent”.

Sunny Leone aims for the heart in a new post

Bombay– When Sunny Leone aims, she shoots right in the heart.

In a series of new Instagram photos she posted on Wednesday, the glamorous star is seen participating in an archery session. She aims with a bow and arrows, casually dressed in gorgeous yellow shorts and a cropped top. She completed her look with sunglasses.

“Through your heart,” she captioned.

The photos appear to have been taken during a task on the youth reality show “Splitsvilla”, which she co-judges with actor Rannvijay Singha.

Sunny is currently filming for his upcoming psychological thriller “Shero”. The film is directed by Sreejith Vijayan and will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

Arjun Kapoor says Dibakar Banerjee has a “mind unlike anyone else”

Bombay– Arjun Kapoor thanked filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee on Wednesday for “all those torturous, tiring, exhausting and mentally consuming days” while filming their recent release “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar”. He says the film gave him “a chance to work with a mind unlike any other”.

The actor, who played a cop named Pinky Dahiya in the film, posted a lengthy note on his experience working in the film.

“Pinky gave me a chance to challenge myself. Pinky gave me the opportunity to question my understanding of the beliefs held in our country. Pinky gave me the chance to work with a mind unlike any other…. Thank you #DibakarBanerjee for all these tortured, tiring, exhausting, mentally consuming days, without which there would be no Pinky and no redemption for an actor like me who seeks to find new pastures so that I can take my profession towards unexplored territories. Please don’t trust me too much and build this man from scratch. You built Pinky with me, from inside of me, from all the hidden parts of me. That’s what made it all so pure and so, so, so rewarding. Thank you, ”Arjun wrote, with folded hand emoji.

The film was recently digitally scrapped, after a theatrical release before the pandemic closed theaters across India. (IANS)