



Neil gaiman like the personification of one of his tweets Photo: Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images for IMDb It has been a long road for the live adaptation of The sand manNeil Gaimans sprawling comic book series about the mythical gods who control humanity’s various states of being unconscious. Exist outside the limits of reality and according to the personification of Gaimans, tthese charactersbe it death, dream or desirea really look like anything or anyone. That’s part of the beauty of his job. HHowever, not everyone seems to recognize this. After the last massive weeks casting announcement for Netflix’s upcoming adaptation, some fans were more annoyed than the personification of Deat didn’t look like the ultra-pale version of Tori Amos, which some believed to be the character’s inspiration. Try to have a little imagination, fans. But creator Neil Gaiman doesn’t give what you think Sand seller should be. He spent three decades not releasing milquetoast versions of his work. Responding to a Twitter user’s insinuation that Gaiman sold himself by choosing a black actor as Death or a non-binary person as Desire, Gaiman made it clear that he is didn’t give a damn about his job and don’t care what you think, thank you very much. I don’t care about the job, Gaiman tweeted. I spent 30 years successfully battling bad Sandman movies. I don’t care about people who don’t understand / haven’t read Sandman complaining about non-binary desire or death is not white enough. Watch the show, make up your mind. It’s an unfortunate part of our IP obsessed fandoms who seek devotion to source material visually (but rarely narratively). Obviously, the idea of ​​Death has no race, and the idea of ​​Desire has no gender. Sand seller books. For example, when Desire first appears in Sand seller number 10, they are described as him-, her- or himself. The narrator continues, Desire has never been satisfied with one sex, or just one of anything. It’s right there, folks. So we really wonder how Gaiman sells himself by supporting the casting of Kirby Howell-Baptiste in the role of Death or of Mason Alexander Park in the role of Desire. Apparently, not all fans recognize the non-binary identity of Desires. But according to Gaiman, one would have to have read the comics to find out. And garish people seem to have skipped this step. [passingthrough[via[passantpar[viaTHAT ONE]

