A Quiet Place vs Part II: Which Movie Is Better

A quiet place and its sequel A Quiet Place, Part IIare critical and commercial successes, but which post-apocalyptic “silent” film is better? It’s safe to say that most never assumed John Krasinki, best known for playing Jim Halpert on the hit sitcom. Office, would one day be a reliable sci-fi / horror director, or maybe even a filmmaker. A lot of actors have dabbled in directing, only to fail, but people like Krasinski prove that sometimes someone can be as good or better behind the camera as they are on the front.

Co-written, directed and performed by Krasinski, A quiet place came out of nowhere in 2018 to become a huge dormant hit. While it got a good buzz when it was released, the monster movie absolutely killed the box office, grossing $ 340 million worldwide on a budget of around $ 20 million. Ultimately, the net profits made by A quiet place would be between $ 90 million and $ 100 million, which Paramount surely loved.

Naturally, a quiet place part 2 was quickly lit up green, with Krasinki returning as a writer, director, and this time in a cameo as the now-deceased character Lee Abbott, with Emily Blunt’s Evelyn taking full lead onscreen. Showing that lightning can sometimes strike twice, critical reviews for the sequel are almost as rave, and it again opened at No. 1 at the box office, bringing in the most openings since the pandemic began. . Both are great movies, on which there seems to be little disagreement, but which one is better?

A Quiet Place vs Part II: History

A quiet place told a fairly intimate story about the life of a family and their struggle for survival in a post-apocalyptic setting. a quiet place part 2 does what most sequels do, or at least attempt to do, in that it expands on the existing world, story, and characters, while also raising the stakes, increasing the threat level, and revealing new elements. It does it well enough, but at the same time, more isn’t always better.

By telling part of her story in flashback and expanding her reach to focus on characters outside of the Abbott family, a quiet place part 2 actually weakens its narrative, albeit only compared to the first film tighter and more suspenseful. Both films tell a great story and Part 2 Wisely avoids many of the pitfalls that often plague sequels by choosing to rely too much on the formula. Still, it’s hard to replicate the sense of discovery surrounding the loosely defined world and unexplained alien invasion in the original, or the white tension therein. Now that the monsters can be actively fought, one part is left behind.

A Quiet Place vs Part II: Cast & Characters

Sporting much of the same cast, A quiet place and a quiet place part 2 unsurprisingly run neck and neck in this category. John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe all shine as Abbotts in both films, in the case of Krasinki, even despite having a limited flashback role. However, there is a bit of casting that helps. Part 2 just shines a little brighter, and that’s Cillian Murphy’s job as Emmett.

Murphy was first widely recognized for his lead role as Jim in 28 days later, and now, almost 20 years later, he’s proven to be just as adept at crafting a compelling character in a post-apocalyptic setting. Emmett is rough around the edges and has clearly been damaged by what he’s been through since the invasion, including the loss of his family. Still, it’s a testament to Murphy’s skills that the sequel unfolds with just him and Simmonds’ Regan for big portions, but the story remains just as compelling as when it focused on the Abbotts.

A Quiet Place vs Part II: Horror & Monster Action

This is an area where it’s hard to really pin down a definitive winner, as the outcome largely depends on how one prefers their horror and use of monsters. The first one A quiet place is much more tense, and the monsters attack suddenly and often without their hideous faces being focused until the later stages. Being a suite, a quiet place part 2 has no problem presenting their alien monsters in their entirety right away, and also has a bigger budget to work with. Combined with the fact that there is now a weapon to be used against the alien monsters, this dramatically increases the action factor and makes the sequel more exciting in a general sense.

For the first time, human villains are also introduced, leading to a kind of action-thriller streak not really possible with marauding monsters. That said, those who prefer a more horror-focused presentation, and focus on fears and tension, are likely to be drawn to the way that A quiet place does things. Those who want more action and real monster fighting will probably like Part 2 After. Both do what they do extremely well, however.

A Quiet Place vs Part II: Using sound

One of the most memorable aspects of A quiet place was his use of sound, and perhaps more importantly, his absence, to tell his story. Since A quiet place monsters in the universe are drawn to sound, the Abbott family did most of their communication via American Sign Language, and the few times they were able to speak it was due to a specially constructed location which helped prevent sound from reaching the aliens.

This fueled the tension and suspense, as even the slightest noise was enough to cause fear in a worried viewer, and there are stories of theaters so quiet that you could hear a pin drop during particularly poignant scenes. A calm location 2 always plays with sounds and silences, sometimes with a lot of effect, but at the same time, is not so affected by this dichotomy. Plots are provided repeatedly that provide the opportunity to speak freely, and the sequel is generally much more chatty than the original, in part due to its need to convey a lot more exposure and backstory.

Why a quiet place is better than part II

As of this writing, A quiet place has 96 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, while a quiet place part 2 at 90 percent. While critics are certainly not always right, in this case, that slight rift between the two films is true. Both of Krasinski’s films are great and worth watching, but A quiet place bests its sequel in most ways. It’s more suspenseful and tense, more intriguing due to the mysterious nature of the apocalypse at the center, is tighter and more focused, and also feels less prone to using plot devices to extend reach. Cillian Murphy adds a lot to Part 2, but at the end, A quiet place takes it away.

