Why was Tom Hanks nominated as a supporting actor?





Tom Hanks is one of the most popular men in movie history. Since the 1980s, the actor has continued to appear on the big screen hit after hit. And since the years 1988 Large, Hanks was a highly bankable A-List star. So why was the actor nominated for the Best Supporting Actor trophy at the 2020 Oscars? Here is the rundown of Hanks' very first nomination in this category.

Tom Hanks has been nominated multiple times for the Oscar for Best Actor

Hanks won his first Oscar nomination for Large. And in many ways, this movie set the pattern for the kind of affable roles for everyone that it often played. But the actor's career took a much more serious turn when he got his second nod – and his first victory – for Philadelphia cream. With only one role, the image of Hanks as a former TV star Bosom buddies was gone. Even his 1994 Oscar acceptance speech left an impact on pop culture.

From that point on, Hanks became a critical darling and an awards favorite. He won his second Oscar the following year for Forrest Gump. And in 1999 and 2001, he landed two more nominations for best actor for Castaway and Save Private Ryan. Even if he did not receive an Oscar for Charlie Wilson's War, Captain Phillips, and The post office, he also received numerous awards for his performances in these films (and others).

The actor was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"

Hanks' next Oscar nomination wouldn't come until 2020, nearly two decades after the previous one. In A beautiful day in the neighborhood, he plays the late children's television host Fred Rogers. Hanks was considered the perfect casting choice to play the Mr. Rogers neighborhood host. And it wasn't because the two men are distant relatives.

Still, some fans were surprised to see Hanks nominated for Best Supporting Actor. After all, the film's title and marketing all relate to Rogers. So why would the Oscars relegate a star of Hanks' caliber to the high school category?

The answer is simple. Despite the movie poster, Hanks is not the frontman of A beautiful day in the neighborhood. The story focuses on journalist Lloyd Vogel (Matthew Rhys), and Rogers appearances are presented primarily from Lloyd's perspective. In addition, the studios decide for which categories they campaign for their actors. Maybe Sony chose to push Hanks into this category because he had a better chance of landing a nomination. That year, the Best Supporting Actor category was much less competitive than the Best Actor race, where Joaquin Phoenix won for Joker. Ultimately, Hanks lost the prize to Brad Pitt in Once upon a time in hollywood.

Could Tom Hanks land another nomination soon?

Of course, now that Hanks has returned to the Oscar conversation, it's highly unlikely that the academy will wait another 20 years to recognize him. After all, even its two 2020 releases – Doggy style and World news – managed to land a few Oscar nominations, although Hanks didn't this time around.

However, he has several huge films on the way. Maybe her best chance at getting another Oscar nomination is Elvis, the next musical biopic on Elvis Presley. Director Baz Luhrmann (Red Mill!) presents the story of the musical icon, performed by Austin Butler. Hanks plays Colonel Tom Parker, Presley's manager.







