Hollywood filmmakers name Grand Junction an emerging film hub





WCCC and CMU film students collaborate on feature films Just west of the Rocky Mountains is a group of talented film professionals who have settled in the great Grand Valley. The region has become more than just a viable film center, it is a community – or in the words of filmmaker Ariell Brachfeld, “a family of films”. For many years, a digital filmmaking program was a priority for Western Colorado Community College, and once it was up and running it attracted more than interested students. After 21 years in Los Angeles, industry veteran Brachfeld and her husband Hank Braxtan wanted to continue helping the next generation of creatives. They dreamed of leaving the Hollywood Hills for their home state of Colorado to continue supporting the arts and the education that goes with it. After learning about CMU and WCCC film programs and the Creative District status of downtown Grand Junction, they sold their home, packed their cameras and hit the road. “It was so exciting to see these creative companies in their early days and to think about how we might work with this emerging community,” said Brachfeld. “You can make movies anywhere. The technology at this point is so powerful. “It was so exciting to see these creative companies in their early stages and to think about how we might work with this emerging community. – the filmmaker Ariell Brachfeld For Brachfeld, the hands-on, technical approach has been a huge draw, as has for the students enrolled in the programs – students like Joel Cochan. Escape to another world through cinema is what Cochan enjoys the most in cinema. “I’ve always liked telling stories, I’ve always liked movies. Even as a kid, I knew I wanted to do them, ”Cochan said. Now he can help create these worlds. Brachfeld and Braxtan brought in Cochan as associate producer of the feature film Dragon soldiers, which premiered in Germany and the UK. “Being part of a real production gave us practical on-site experience. It was really great to be on set because we were doing the things we were learning in school, ”Cochran added. It’s not every day that students collaborate in real time with Emmy-winning and Emmy-nominated filmmakers, but Brachfeld believes it’s essential for artists to support each other. “I have been fortunate to have a variety of mentors in my life who have given me opportunities to be successful in my career. You are not going anywhere on your own. You have to reach out and pull the next person up. “I have been fortunate to have a variety of mentors in my life who have given me opportunities to be successful in my career. You are not going anywhere on your own. You have to reach out and pull the next person up. – filmmaker Ariell Brachfeld Dragon Soldiers hits the big screen next month at the Avalon Theater. The film will be presented in preview on Saturday June 19, 2021 at 7 p.m. A question-and-answer session and an afterparty with the crew will follow. Categories: Written by Kelsey Coleman

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos