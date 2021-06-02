Entertainment
Miami’s chic restaurants rocked by gun violence
Kanye West, Oprah, Justin Bieber, these are just a few names Prime 112 can drop.
When it comes to the likelihood of seeing someone famous at the chic, upscale Miami Beach steakhouse, you have a very good chance.
So when the bullets flew, forcing the who’s who of the South Florida social scene to put their little fingers down before taking another sip of their martinis, it made for a first encore.
And the chaos came just days after police said a trio of gunmen wearing ski masks opened fire on a crowded Miami banquet hall, fearing an increase in gun violence at the location. hot tourist.
The latest shooting reached the upscale Prime 112 steakhouse with two injuries after gunfire erupted in a dispute involving the entourage of a famous rapper on Monday night.
A California reporter tweeted that her sister was a working waitress when the bullets rang.
Bakersfield Nows Fiona Daghir painting the gruesome photo, writing that she worked in the outdoor section but briefly walked inside before hearing gunshots. She then hid under a desk.
“She just texted me,” Daghir said. “Terrified is an understatement.”
Located in the historic Browns Hotel, the Prime 112 restaurant bills itself as “a character steakhouse run by a chef that offers an innovative menu in a high-energy environment,” according to its website.
Fox News has contacted the restaurant for comment.
A RAPPER ON THE DABABY ROSTER ACCUSED FOR A SHOOTING IN MIAMI-BEACH
Miami Beach Police said Tuesday that two suspects, Wisdom Awute, 21, and Christopher Urena, 29, had been charged in connection with the shooting that erupted around 11:37 p.m. on the infamous Ocean Drive in South Beach.
Grammy-nominated rapper “DaBaby,” real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, was initially arrested for questioning but released without charge related to the incident. An arrest report says a witness told police he recognized Awute as a rapper known as “Wisdom,” who was allegedly in DaBabys’ entourage that night.
This is not DaBabys, whose song “Rockstar” was a big hit when it was released in 2020, the first clash with police in the Miami area.
In January 2020, he was arrested in Miami after he and a group of men allegedly beat a music promoter out of $ 10,000 in payment for a performance, CBS News reported. While in custody, police learned that DaBaby also had an active arrest warrant in Texas on a battery charge.
The shooting, however, capped a deadly Memorial Day weekend of gun violence in Miami.
Let’s go back to Saturday night, when a group of masked killers chased down a crowd of people sitting outside a banquet hall in Miami-Dade.
In spooky surveillance footage, you see the armed suspects pull up in a white Nissan SUV and start spraying bullets at innocent passers-by who have been eagerly awaiting a release party for a local rap artist.
The vehicle, which police said was reported stolen on May 15, was found submerged in a canal hours after the shooting in what locals call a known dump.
Investigators called the shooting an act of retaliation and said the suspects, who are still at large, waited in the parking lot for an hour before unleashing the horror.
It was one of the worst shootings in the Miami area.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has made it clear that there is an increase in gun violence, blaming it on cabin fever.
“People have been locked up, they have been psychologically affected by this pandemic. ”
As authorities across the country warn to prepare for increased bloodshed, one thing is clear at Prime 112, there is no room for dessert.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]