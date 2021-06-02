Miami’s chic restaurants rocked by gun violence

Kanye West, Oprah, Justin Bieber, these are just a few names Prime 112 can drop.

When it comes to the likelihood of seeing someone famous at the chic, upscale Miami Beach steakhouse, you have a very good chance.

So when the bullets flew, forcing the who’s who of the South Florida social scene to put their little fingers down before taking another sip of their martinis, it made for a first encore.

And the chaos came just days after police said a trio of gunmen wearing ski masks opened fire on a crowded Miami banquet hall, fearing an increase in gun violence at the location. hot tourist.

The latest shooting reached the upscale Prime 112 steakhouse with two injuries after gunfire erupted in a dispute involving the entourage of a famous rapper on Monday night.

A California reporter tweeted that her sister was a working waitress when the bullets rang.

Bakersfield Nows Fiona Daghir painting the gruesome photo, writing that she worked in the outdoor section but briefly walked inside before hearing gunshots. She then hid under a desk.

“She just texted me,” Daghir said. “Terrified is an understatement.”

Located in the historic Browns Hotel, the Prime 112 restaurant bills itself as “a character steakhouse run by a chef that offers an innovative menu in a high-energy environment,” according to its website.

Fox News has contacted the restaurant for comment.

A RAPPER ON THE DABABY ROSTER ACCUSED FOR A SHOOTING IN MIAMI-BEACH

Miami Beach Police said Tuesday that two suspects, Wisdom Awute, 21, and Christopher Urena, 29, had been charged in connection with the shooting that erupted around 11:37 p.m. on the infamous Ocean Drive in South Beach.

Grammy-nominated rapper “DaBaby,” real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, was initially arrested for questioning but released without charge related to the incident. An arrest report says a witness told police he recognized Awute as a rapper known as “Wisdom,” who was allegedly in DaBabys’ entourage that night.

This is not DaBabys, whose song “Rockstar” was a big hit when it was released in 2020, the first clash with police in the Miami area.

In January 2020, he was arrested in Miami after he and a group of men allegedly beat a music promoter out of $ 10,000 in payment for a performance, CBS News reported. While in custody, police learned that DaBaby also had an active arrest warrant in Texas on a battery charge.

The shooting, however, capped a deadly Memorial Day weekend of gun violence in Miami.

Let’s go back to Saturday night, when a group of masked killers chased down a crowd of people sitting outside a banquet hall in Miami-Dade.

In spooky surveillance footage, you see the armed suspects pull up in a white Nissan SUV and start spraying bullets at innocent passers-by who have been eagerly awaiting a release party for a local rap artist.

The vehicle, which police said was reported stolen on May 15, was found submerged in a canal hours after the shooting in what locals call a known dump.

Investigators called the shooting an act of retaliation and said the suspects, who are still at large, waited in the parking lot for an hour before unleashing the horror.

It was one of the worst shootings in the Miami area.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has made it clear that there is an increase in gun violence, blaming it on cabin fever.

“People have been locked up, they have been psychologically affected by this pandemic. ”

As authorities across the country warn to prepare for increased bloodshed, one thing is clear at Prime 112, there is no room for dessert.