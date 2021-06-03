Universal Studios Hollywood hires 2,000 for seasonal or office jobs – Daily News





Now that the theme park has officially reopened, Universal Studios Hollywood recruiting. The park said it is looking to fill more than 2,000 jobs, including full-time, part-time, seasonal and professional positions. They are looking for people to manage attractions, provide entertainment, production assistants and show controllers, guest relations members, retailers, wardrobes, parking attendants and runners and workers. food to meet the need for bartenders, baristas, cooks, bakers and food stall attendants. . All jobs can be applied for on USHjobs.com. There are also several career positions in finance, marketing, human resources, engineering, and environmental health and safety. For these positions go to NBCunicareers.com. Back in October, The Hollywood Reporter published that since July 1, 2020 Universal Studios Hollywood had temporarily laid off at least 849 employees and permanently terminated 1,374 employees in Los Angeles County, according to documents filed with the California Department of Employment Development. The theme park has indicated that it is looking to fill jobs lost in 2020, and this current wave of hiring also explains its traditional seasonal summer job offers as well as attrition. Representatives did not disclose starting salaries or pay scales, but said, “We pay our team members at competitive rates based on the jobs they do and most positions are paid above. minimum wage. ” In addition to offering park discounts to employees, Universal Studios Hollywood introduced a new team member referral program with a variety of incentives awarded directly to the employee from the time of hire through. ’90 days after the date of hire. Universal Studios Hollywood had been closed for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It reopened to the public on April 16 with various guidelines, including mandatory masks, limited capacity and social distancing. As the guests returned, the park made its debut The All New Secret Life Of Pets: The Dark Ride Off Leash and that updated Jurassic World Water Ride with the franchise’s latest dinosaur, the Indominus rex. The park has since reopened all of its dark rides and attractions, including the DreamWorks Theater with Kung Fu Panda, Despicable Me Minion Mayhem and The Simpsons Ride as well as children’s play areas like Super Silly Fun’s Wet and Dry Playground. Land and the Extended Dino Playground near Jurassic World. Live shows are also back at the theme park, including the 20-minute WaterWorld show and the Universal’s Animal Actors show. The park is awaiting further instructions and guidance after Governor Gavin Newsoms’s statewide reopening date, scheduled for June 15, before announcing any further COVID-19 protocols on site. For the latest information and before visiting the park, go to Universalstudioshollywood.com.

