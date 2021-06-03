Disney’s Reverse Engineering Cruella for Emma Stone’s Punk Look

For makeup artist and hairstylist Nadia Stacey (“The Favorite”), creating the ’70s punk look for Emma Stone in Disney’s “Cruella” origin story involved reverse engineering. Stacey started out with the iconic two-tone black and white hairstyle, black eye shadow and pencil, and red lips, established in the animation “One Hundred and One Dalmatians” (1961) and reimagined for the live-action remake (1996). ) with Glenn Close. But Stacey “never felt chained to all of this.”

“They are on their own,” she said. “I wanted to believe that our Cruella 15 years later would become the Glenn Close version we know. And because we’re an origin story, and we start with this girl finding her way and her fashion, it’s believable that she’s playing around with all of these looks in hair, makeup, and costumes, and will eventually become the sculpted look that Cruella is. “

Having worked with Stone on “The Favorite” before, Stacey knew what worked on her face and not, and the actress trusted her with all of the wild variations of Cruella (anchored by an assortment of two-tone wigs). “I had a free field to play,” she added. “She is framed by the dark side of whom she will later kiss through the baroness [Emma Thompson], the [famous] London fashion designer. Emma’s look was based on the 50s, while Cruella is a product of the 70s and will become a variant of the Baroness.

Related

Related

In contrast, opting for a recycled fabric pattern to dress Stone’s subversive fashion designer Cruella was an even freer experience for Oscar-winning costume designer Jenny Beavan (“Mad Max: Fury Road,” “A Room With a View ”). “I wanted to make sure you could believe she could eventually become Glenn Close,” Beavan said at a press conference.

Laurie Sparham / Disney

Beavan drew on her own childhood memories of ’70s London fashion to find a bow for Cruella, who goes from a rebellious child to a fashion sensation competing with the Baroness. “There was a mixture of influences,” Beavan said. “Obviously the ’70s, military and fantasy, but also using old parts like we all try to do now: ethical, use it, reuse it, recycle it. I also thought that was part of his philosophy. And we obviously had some pretty punk music.

For Cruella’s big reveal at the Baroness’ famous black and white costume ball, Beavan designed a striking red gown. It was scripted as a deconstruction of a prestigious vintage baroness evening gown. Beavan found the right color while browsing the shelves of a Beverly Hills store. “The idea was that there was enough fabric in that dress, because it also had a huge stole to go with it,” she said, “so you could pretty much believe she was it. made from this original work she found. “

Laurie Sparham / Disney

From a makeup standpoint, Stacey was challenged to complement the red dress with a believable disguise beyond black and white hair and a touch of makeup. “I wanted to do a mask, and it all came from the feather eyelashes I had,” she said. “And we started a process of gradually building this mask with feathers and jewelry. It was a disguise, using makeup as a deception.

As for the military photo bomb outfit with the red petal skirt, it is inspired by the themes of the Met Gala. “It was one of those moments that came together for costume and makeup,” Stacey said. “The film was fast and we didn’t have a lot of time to test these elements. I had done this crown of hair and this nod to [John] The 1920s Galliano eyebrows in there. It was crazy but royal because of the crown, and then when she put on that military costume with the epaulettes on her shoulders, it worked so well together.

Laurie Sparham / Disney

But Stacey’s most inspired punk moment was the “The Future” mask drawn in black on Stone’s face, paired with a shiny red lipstick. “It was in the newspaper commentary script that Cruella was the future of fashion,” she said. “So I was wondering how you would describe that. Knew it wasn’t gonna be on her costumes, and the Sex Pistols album art [‘Never Mind The Bollocks Here’s The Sex Pistols’] was one of my references, and I thought: what if we wrote it all over her face in that font? And I didn’t know if they would. And [director] Craig [Gillespie] was up for it, and Emma liked it: everything I sprayed on her face, she kissed it.

Register: Stay up to date with the latest movie and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.