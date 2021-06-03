Robert Hogan dies: TV actor, who starred in The Wire, Law & Order, Peyton Place, was 87





Veteran television and stage actor Robert Hogan, who appeared on shows ranging from All My Children to The Wire during a career spanning six decades, died May 27 at his coastal Maine home , his family announced in The New York Times. The cause of death was complications from pneumonia. He was 87 years old. Hogan has appeared on over 100 prime-time shows as well as nearly every daytime drama that aired during his career. Her extensive television resume includes Hogans Heroes, The Donna Reed Show, The Twilight Zone, I Dream of Jeannie, Laverne & Shirley, Gunsmoke, The Manhunter, Operation Petticoat, One Day at a Time, Peyton Place The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Wire (playing retired carpenter Louis Sobotka, elder brother of Frank Sobotkas). Hogan had more than a casual name relationship with Hogans Heroes, the CBS comedy he starred in twice (in 1965 and 1970). According to Brenda Scott Royces’ book Hogans Heroes: Behind the Scenes at Stalag 13, show co-creator Bernie Fein named the main character, Colonel Robert Hogan, after his actor friend. The real Hogan was even considered for the lead role of the high-ranking POW. But the name alone was not enough to land Hogan the role of his namesake colonel, the book says. Hogan was an unknown actor at the time and CBS wanted to go with a name actor. The role was offered to actor Van Johnson, who turned it down, and ultimately to Robert Crane, who played the character from 1965 to 1971. Hogan has made several appearances in Law & Order, starred in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in 2011, and appeared twice in Law & Order: Criminal Intent. Hogan has also worked on numerous daytime soap operas, including The Young Marrieds, General Hospital, Days of Our Lives, Another World, As the World Turns, All My Children and One Life to Live. He’s played a bit of everything, and his characters include the helicopter pilot, Lt. Smilin Jack Mitchell. on M * A * S * H, to a Marine in Aaron Sorkins’ original Broadway cast A Few Good Men. Hogan was so ubiquitous that he gets a scream in Quentin Tarantinos Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: Leonardo DiCaprios Rick Dalton calls out Bobby Hogan and praises his job while watching Hogan guest star in a 1965 FBI episode Hogan is survived by his wife of 38 years, Mary Hogan, three children from a previous marriage to artist Shannon Hogan and two grandchildren.

