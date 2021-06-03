Entertainment
A Quiet Place Part II struggles compared to its predecessor
After more than a year of hiatus from theaters, I went to see A Quiet Place Part II, expecting my first foray into the theater to be an enjoyable experience. Unfortunately, A Quiet Place Part II disappointed me.
To be honest, I had high expectations. The first movie was thrilling (even for someone like me who generally can’t stand horror movies and swings fears). Writer and director John Krasinski (The Office) had plenty of compelling reasons for a sequel, and I wanted my first movie back in theaters to surprise me more than anything.
But A Quiet Place Part II seemed to be missing something and I’m pretty sure that missing piece was John Krasinski’s character, Lee. The film opened with a flashback to the events of the first film, which quickly caught my eye. Having seen the first movie and knowing all too well the importance of sound and silence, I was hyper-aware of every sound I heard in the movie: Lees footsteps, the rustle of a plastic bag, the buzzing news on television, the sounds of an idyllic children’s baseball game. I was captivated by this scene which seemed to be the antithesis of A Quiet Places, dark, muted tones and almost complete silence. Too quickly, however, the film returned to where the first film’s ending left off, with the Lees family walking through the woods in silence and trying to survive attacks from the monsters (or aliens?) Who were drawn to the sound. .
In many ways, this movie was too similar to the first one, making it feel like an unnecessary addition or extension to a movie that ended on a fairly high note. On top of that, the characters were too amazing, which made it easy to step out of the world of cinema. Evelyn (Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns) is still a caring mother in dire straits, trying to help her children the best she can. However, she makes decisions that absolutely do not match the character of a mother who puts her children first. His oldest son, Marcus (Noah Jupe, Wonder) is as shy as he was in the first movie, but seemed to be making worse decisions than the ones he made in A Quiet Place, including leaving his little brother alone. to explore his new home. Regan (Millicent Simmonds, Wonderstruck) went out on her own to try and save her family (though it’s not entirely clear how she planned to do it). Simmonds ‘performance, enhanced by his communication through sign language, is moving, just like in the original film, but his characters’ erroneous decision-making made it difficult to pay attention to anything else.
Finally, Quiet Place’s new addition to the cast, Emmett (Cillian Murphy, Inception) is perhaps the most confusing part of the movie. Presumably there to fill the shoes of John Krasinskis characters, Emmett tries to help the struggling family survive. But the inconsistencies of his characters are too hard to ignore; he begins by wanting to sacrifice the family for his own benefit and safety and ends up being Regans’ best ally. The change in character comes too quickly and therefore seems unrealistic and unbelievable. Murphys’ performance as Emmet is commendable, although the role was written in a way that made it difficult for audiences to garner sympathy for him or see him as anything other than a substitute for a poor man. man to Krasinskis’ heartfelt performance as Lee.
If you like the suspense and scares that a movie like A Quiet Place offers, you’ll probably enjoy the sequel while watching it. But the second the credits start rolling and you actually start thought about what you just watched, it all falls apart.
In all fairness, this movie didn’t need to be made. Perhaps the anticipation created by the different release dates of the films made people’s expectations even higher, ensuring that any version of A Quiet Place Part II would fall flat, but I can’t help but think that ‘with the way the first movie ended, any attempt to continue the storyline and expand the universe would end on a sour note.
Daily art writer Sabriya Imami can be reached at [email protected]
