Juhi Chawla’s 5G Advocacy Hearing Takes a Bollywood Twist; fanboy’s crooning irks judge HC

Why is Juhi Chawla against the implementation of 5G in India











In an unusual development, a Delhi High Court bench was faced with a sticky situation, when an anonymous person started singing Bollywood acts, during the virtual hearing of actress Juhi Chawla’s plea against the establishment of a 5G wireless network in the country. The anonymous visitor kept asking “Where is Juhi mam. I can’t see Juhi mam.” As soon as Chawla joined the audience by videoconference and became visible, the visitor started singing songs from Bollywood. Juhi chawlaFacebook Judge JR Midha, who heard the case, asked court staff to mute the person concerned. At this point, the lawyer representing Chawla said, “I hope these are not distractions on the part of the defendants.” The visitor continues to hum However, the visitor did not stop, forcing the bench to ask the court master to lock the meeting. The hearing on the case continued, but after a while the person again interrupted. The incident happened three times during the hearing. Leading the contempt of court action, Judge Midha said: “Please identify and issue a contempt notice. Contact the Delhi Police IT department. We will post a notice.” During the hearing in the case, the High Court questioned Chawla for directly filing a lawsuit against the establishment of a 5G wireless network without giving any representation to the government. The court insisted that the plaintiffs, Chawla and two others, should have gone to the government first before going to court. After hearing the arguments in the matter, the court reserved its order. The plea filed by Chawla, Veeresh Malik and Teena Vachani asserts that 5G wireless technology can be a potential threat to cause irreversible and severe effects on humans and that it could also permanently damage terrestrial ecosystems. The advocacy argued that RF radiation levels are 10 times to 100 times higher than existing levels. (With IANS entries)

