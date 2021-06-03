Actress Jordane Christie opens up about her New York roots and upcoming role in new season of “Why Women Kill”

Subscribe to our Policy NewsletterNY for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across New York

Before embarking on comedy, Jordane Christie was first drawn to storytelling.

Born in upstate New York and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, Christie’s parents exhibited him to different styles of art when he was younger, including different styles of television, film, and drama. theater. When he wasn’t at camp, you could find Christie at home watching shows like “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”.

“Being young and seeing someone who is a bit like you gives you the idea that I could see myself in this world,” Christie said. “Cinema, theater and films have always been something that has inspired me. I didn’t immediately see myself as the center of attention.

Christie eventually found the courage to try acting in her high school and eventually fell in love with acting. After graduating from high school and a year in community college, he returned to New York City and enrolled in a BFA Acting program at Brooklyn College.

“Honestly, New York has been a little easier for me because it’s part of my history. I was born there, and after doing my research, I wanted to do theater. Theater seemed like the best training for those I admired in the trade, ”said Christie. “I just wanted to collect as much information as possible. I knew I liked it and loved the feeling of being on stage. I wanted to learn all I could about it.

During her studies, Christie spent time at the London Academy of Music & Dramatic Arts, where he was able to immerse himself more in acting and perfect his art.

“I learned so much that I didn’t know how to apply,” Christie said. “What I love is having all kinds of relationships. I think it helps you find those real emotions. History is what brings us all together and it helps in learning to be a ship to tell these stories in the most truthful way possible.

After graduating from college, Christie quickly secured leading roles in theater productions off Broadway. In 2017, Christie moved to Los Angeles and began racking up television and film credits, including a role in the critically acclaimed Netflix series. The Haunting of Hill House.

Christie can be seen in the new season of Paramount + ‘s anthology series “Why Women Kill”, opposite Allison Tolman and Lana Parrilla. Created by Marc Cherry, the show is set in 1949 and explores what it means to be beautiful, the truth behind the facades people present to the world, the effects of being ignored and neglected by society, and ultimately how far a woman will go. to finally belong.

“What’s cool about ‘Why Women Kill’ is that it’s an anthology, we come to a whole different story,” Christie said. “I was really excited to tell a new story with new actors and new stories. We have a built-in fan base from the first season, but according to the pilot, I knew we weren’t going to disappoint.

Christie plays Vern, a WWII veteran and private investigator who investigates the main character, Alma. Christie says Vern is based on characters who helped build old-school film noir, in a similar vein to Humphrey Bogart.

“Vern is an interesting guy, he’s a WWII veteran with his own baggage and injuries,” Christie said. “You will be able to see some things unfold throughout the season. “

However, the series really follows Alma and his descent to become what Christie describes as “a bit of a serial killer.”

“’Why do women kill’ is about beauty but also about acceptance, there’s a lot in there that is self-esteem,” Christie said. “It’s this woman’s journey to becoming a serial killer of sorts and how far the shell goes to be accepted. My character is a private investigator, we are a small group of seven people whose characters are all related in a way that is not obvious. I’m hired to investigate a domestic matter and end up getting involved in the matter in a number of ways, romantically and trying to resolve the matter.

“Why Women Kill” will premiere on Paramount + on June 3. Stay up to date with Christie by following her on Instagram @jordanechristie.