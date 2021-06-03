Officials inaugurate 11,000-seat Coachella Valley Arena





The Oak View Group and the Berger Foundation officially opened the highly anticipated Coachella Valley Arena at Thousand Palms on Wednesday afternoon. “This is the place where people like to come,” said Tim Leiweke, CEO of developer Oak View Group. Construction of the $ 300 million, 11,000-seat arena is expected to be completed by October 2022. It will be built on 43 acres of unincorporated land in Thousand Palms, just north of the I- Highway. 10, next to the Classic Club golf course. Officials said the arena will host AHL hockey games, concerts, conventions, UFC, boxing and WWE events. Tim Leiweke says in addition to @ AHL hockey, @CoachellaArena will also welcome @ufc, boxing and @WWE. Endless possibilities and a lot of excitement here at the grand opening ceremony. Blake Arthur (@ BlakeArthur24) June 2, 2021 Leiweke also announced that they will build a training center that will allow youth hockey and ice skating. More than @CoachellaArena innovative: the second ice rink and the training center will allow young people in the region to play hockey and skating. @KESQ Blake Arthur (@ BlakeArthur24) June 2, 2021 Joe Walsh of the legendary group, the Eagles, was the special surprise guest, speaking about the importance of the arena. “I’ve seen the valley grow, I’ve seen the music improve, slowly but over the years and I really think at this point what Coachella Valley needs is a world class venue, ”said Walsh. Rock guitarist, singer and songwriter Joe Walsh says that during his 35-year career he has performed extensively in Coachella Valley, calling it a “special place” in the music community because of “the vibe. of the desert ”. @CoachellaArena live: https://t.co/UA4990Bk0d pic.twitter.com/HQekBqSjq1 KESQ News Channel 3 (@KESQ) June 2, 2021 Walsh ended by hinting that the Eagles would play on opening night. The dedication ceremony included additional remarks from: Tim Leiweke, Oak View Group

Tod Leiweke, Seattle Kraken / Seattle Hockey Partners

Francesca L. Bodie, Oak View Group

Scott White, Grand Palm Springs CVB

Supervisor V. Manuel Perez, Riverside County

Doug Vance, Berger Foundation

Irving Azoff, Oak View Group #Arena revolutionary: not just hockey! Concerts are a big part of the plan. @Coachella & @Diligence “Put the music on the map here in the valley”, but “we’re just getting started with the music here”. The organizers expect “the biggest stars in the world”

https://t.co/UA4990Bk0d pic.twitter.com/FCa6BUowXi KESQ News Channel 3 (@KESQ) June 2, 2021 The Coachella Valley Arena will be a state-of-the-art facility that will host concerts and entertainment events, as well as serve as a home of an AHL hockey team, the affiliate of the NHL’s newest team, the Seattle Kraken. Seattle Kraken Partner Tod Leiweke is expected to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony, along with Supervisor Manuel Perez, Scott White of the Greater Palm Springs Convention and Visitors’ Bureau, Doug Vance of the Berger Foundation and Tim Leiweke & Irving Azoff of the Oak Group View. There should also be a special musical guest who has yet to be announced. Watch News Channel 3 on Wednesday, June 2 for full coverage and stay with us for updates on the arena. The Oak View Group is the organization behind the Coachella Valley Arena. You can find out more about the group in our special I-Team report:







