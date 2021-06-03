Entertainment
Schenectady ArtsWeek a mix of in-person virtual events
Downtown Schenectady ArtsWeek will be a little different this year.
Everything will not be virtual, nor exclusively in person. It will be a hybrid.
We wanted to focus on making art available in everyone’s comfort zone, said Amy Sonder, promotions coordinator for Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corp., which organizes ArtsWeek. Although we have a lot of people ready to attend events and participate in person, we also have a lot of virtual activities so that [will] allow people to continue to participate but to stay at home and where they feel more secure.
From June 5 to 12, it brings together artists, galleries, musicians and more from Electric City. The Schenectady Kids Arts Festival kicks off the celebration on Saturday at 10 a.m. with a virtual program.
As it’s too early for more than 3,000 children and their families to come to downtown Schenectady for the 27th annual Children’s Arts Festival, ArtsWeek is the next best thing, said Betsy Sandberg, one of the organizers of the Kids Arts Festival.
The virtual program will feature the festival’s second essay competition. Children ages 5-18 can submit essays on how they’ve helped change something for the better or ideas on how to improve their community. Winners from each of the two age groups will receive a Google Chromebook.
Then there will be a community painting day on the Mohawk-Hudson bike path with the CREATE community studios on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.
Participants can help make a mural that depicts themes of the community, as designed by local artist Bella Burnett. People are also invited to paint signs that will be displayed along the trail this summer as part of Color the Canal.
Throughout the week, people can purchase take-out art kits from places like Bear and Bird Boutique + Gallery, Clinton Street Mercantile, Electric City Barn, and others. Kits include origami, finger puppets, paper flowers, and more.
Maybe you don’t think of yourself as an artist. . . but you would be surprised. There’s definitely an art form out there for everyone. This is what we hope to achieve throughout the week is that [peoples] minds are broadened to what art can do, Sonder said.
Beyond the visual arts, live music is a key part of the event. On Saturday, Carmen & Lifes Guilty Pleasures will perform at the Schenectady Trading Company from noon to 2 p.m. The next day, CHIME middle and high school students will perform downtown at the Schenectady Greenmarket.
We were very excited for this as a lot of their concerts for their junior and senior years were canceled, Sonder said. And being the first performance of the Greenmarket in over a year and a half is exciting too.
Next, Azzaam Hameed & Friends launches the annual Jazz on Jay series starting at noon on Thursday, June 10.
Hope it will be a nice day. We want you to go down, but if not, you can log into Facebook and you were going to have the same level of entertainment, Sonder said.
Here are some other highlights of the week:
- The Schenectady Pride Festival on Saturday June 5 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Gateway Plaza.
- Around These Parts – Screening of locally produced films at 8:30 p.m. on Mondays at the Schenectady Trading Company.
- Electric City Art Gallery will host Meet the Artist events from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday and beyond, as well as from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, June 11.
- SCHDY 2021, an exhibition featuring works by artists from Schenectady, will open on June 11 and run through July 13 at Bear and Bird Boutique + Gallery.
- The Open Door Bookstore is set to showcase local authors, with book signing sessions throughout the week.
For the full program of events, visit -villeschenectady.org. To find out more about the Kids Arts Festival, visit kidsartsfestivalschenectady.com.
More from The Daily Gazette:
Categories: Art
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]