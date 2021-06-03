Schenectady ArtsWeek a mix of in-person virtual events

Downtown Schenectady ArtsWeek will be a little different this year.

Everything will not be virtual, nor exclusively in person. It will be a hybrid.

We wanted to focus on making art available in everyone’s comfort zone, said Amy Sonder, promotions coordinator for Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corp., which organizes ArtsWeek. Although we have a lot of people ready to attend events and participate in person, we also have a lot of virtual activities so that [will] allow people to continue to participate but to stay at home and where they feel more secure.

From June 5 to 12, it brings together artists, galleries, musicians and more from Electric City. The Schenectady Kids Arts Festival kicks off the celebration on Saturday at 10 a.m. with a virtual program.

As it’s too early for more than 3,000 children and their families to come to downtown Schenectady for the 27th annual Children’s Arts Festival, ArtsWeek is the next best thing, said Betsy Sandberg, one of the organizers of the Kids Arts Festival.

The virtual program will feature the festival’s second essay competition. Children ages 5-18 can submit essays on how they’ve helped change something for the better or ideas on how to improve their community. Winners from each of the two age groups will receive a Google Chromebook.

Then there will be a community painting day on the Mohawk-Hudson bike path with the CREATE community studios on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

Participants can help make a mural that depicts themes of the community, as designed by local artist Bella Burnett. People are also invited to paint signs that will be displayed along the trail this summer as part of Color the Canal.

Throughout the week, people can purchase take-out art kits from places like Bear and Bird Boutique + Gallery, Clinton Street Mercantile, Electric City Barn, and others. Kits include origami, finger puppets, paper flowers, and more.

Maybe you don’t think of yourself as an artist. . . but you would be surprised. There’s definitely an art form out there for everyone. This is what we hope to achieve throughout the week is that [peoples] minds are broadened to what art can do, Sonder said.

Beyond the visual arts, live music is a key part of the event. On Saturday, Carmen & Lifes Guilty Pleasures will perform at the Schenectady Trading Company from noon to 2 p.m. The next day, CHIME middle and high school students will perform downtown at the Schenectady Greenmarket.

We were very excited for this as a lot of their concerts for their junior and senior years were canceled, Sonder said. And being the first performance of the Greenmarket in over a year and a half is exciting too.

Next, Azzaam Hameed & Friends launches the annual Jazz on Jay series starting at noon on Thursday, June 10.

Hope it will be a nice day. We want you to go down, but if not, you can log into Facebook and you were going to have the same level of entertainment, Sonder said.

Here are some other highlights of the week:

The Schenectady Pride Festival on Saturday June 5 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Gateway Plaza.

Around These Parts – Screening of locally produced films at 8:30 p.m. on Mondays at the Schenectady Trading Company.

Electric City Art Gallery will host Meet the Artist events from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday and beyond, as well as from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, June 11.

SCHDY 2021, an exhibition featuring works by artists from Schenectady, will open on June 11 and run through July 13 at Bear and Bird Boutique + Gallery.

The Open Door Bookstore is set to showcase local authors, with book signing sessions throughout the week.

For the full program of events, visit -villeschenectady.org. To find out more about the Kids Arts Festival, visit kidsartsfestivalschenectady.com.

