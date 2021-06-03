Connect with us

Entertainment

Lollapalooza Daily Schedule Released, Day Tickets Go On Sale | Entertainment

Published

10 seconds ago

on

By


The organizers of CHICAGO Lollapalooza released the daily 2021 festival schedule on Wednesday, with less than two months before music lovers took to Grant Park. One-day general admission tickets are expected to go on sale for $ 130 at noon.

Four-day general admission tickets ($ 375) are still available to see over 160 performances on eight stages from July 29 to August 1. Headliners break down like this: Miley Cyrus on Thursday, July 29; Tyler, the creator, on Friday, July 30; Post Malone on Saturday July 31; and Foo Fighters for the final on Sunday August 1.

City officials announced Lollapalooza’s return last month after the 2020 edition and other in-person music festivals in Chicago were canceled due to the coronavirus. The organizers expect to welcome another 100,000 participants each day of the festival. The registration process should be detailed next month.

Here is an overview of the daily programming.

Miley Cyrus, Illenium, Kaytranada, Playboi Carti, Black Pumas, Steve Aoki, Jimmy Eat World, Saint Jhn, All Time Low, Tchami, Dominic Fike, Kim Petras, Cash Cash, Oliver Tree, Ashe, LP, Olivia OBrien, Orville Peck , Flo Milli, Dayglow, Slowthai, SayMyName, Dombresky, Ed Maverick, Max, Clever, Goth Babe, Justin Jay, Almost Monday, Ant Clemons, Night Lovell, Aly & AJ, Blossom, Sebastian Paul, Absofacto, Lauren Sanderson, Taylor Janzen , Christian French, Julian LaMadrid, Hoko, Migrant Motel, Tristan Simone.

Tyler, The Creator, Marshmello, Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, Polo G, Suicideboys, Lauv, Giveon, Jauz, Subtronics, Omar Apollo, Arizona Zervas, Jacob Banks, White Reaper, AG Club, Boy Pablo, Elohim, Mick Jenkins, Petit -sons, Cam, Tobi Lou, Dabin, Riot Ten, Wooli, Emotional Oranges, Black Pistol Fire, Gus Dapperton, Jawny, Tai Verdes, Rookie, Level Up, Mob Rich, Njomza, Renforshort, Contradash, Mothica, Kenny Mason, Payday , Jake Wesley Rogers, Sa-Roc, Elephant Heart, Chomppa, Brownies & Lemonade All Stars.

Post Malone, Journey, Megan Thee Stallion, Limp Bizkit, Trippie Redd, Slander, Young the Giant, Freddie Gibbs, Angels & Airwaves, Mt. Joy, Iann Dior, Marc Rebillet, Whitney, Oliver Heldens, Tate McRae, Cautious Clay, Bia , Trevor Daniel, TNGHT, Cavetown, Drama, Lost Kings, Hinds, Porches, Jessia, Cannons, Vintage Culture, CID, The Backseat Lovers, Michigander, Glove, Joy Oladokun, VNSSA, Laverie, Sophie Cates, Rence, Kid Quill, Phem , Serena Isioma, Jac Ross, Charm LaDonna, Jake Duby.

Foo Fighters, DaBaby, Brockhampton, Modest Mouse, Young Thug, Alison Wonderland, Brittany Howard, Band of Horses, Dermot Kennedy, Surfaces, The Front Bottoms, Big Wild, Yellow Claw, EarthGang, Rico Nasty, JPEGMafia, Peekaboo, Princess Nokia, Flipp Dinero, Mxmtoon, Toosii, Noga Erez, Sullivan King, RMR, Peach Tree Rascals, Elderbrook, JXDN, Dr. Fresch, Sir Chloe, William Black, LP Giobbi, Chiiild, Nez, Ant Saunders, Riz La Vie, Sofia Valdes, Sarah Barrios, Neal Francis, Moore Kismet, Shy Carter, Otto, The Aquadolls, Radkey.

© 2021 Chicago Tribune. Visit chicagotribune.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Copyright 2021 Tribune Content Agency.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: