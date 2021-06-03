Lollapalooza Daily Schedule Released, Day Tickets Go On Sale | Entertainment

The organizers of CHICAGO Lollapalooza released the daily 2021 festival schedule on Wednesday, with less than two months before music lovers took to Grant Park. One-day general admission tickets are expected to go on sale for $ 130 at noon.
Four-day general admission tickets ($ 375) are still available to see over 160 performances on eight stages from July 29 to August 1. Headliners break down like this: Miley Cyrus on Thursday, July 29; Tyler, the creator, on Friday, July 30; Post Malone on Saturday July 31; and Foo Fighters for the final on Sunday August 1.
City officials announced Lollapalooza’s return last month after the 2020 edition and other in-person music festivals in Chicago were canceled due to the coronavirus. The organizers expect to welcome another 100,000 participants each day of the festival. The registration process should be detailed next month.
Here is an overview of the daily programming.
Miley Cyrus, Illenium, Kaytranada, Playboi Carti, Black Pumas, Steve Aoki, Jimmy Eat World, Saint Jhn, All Time Low, Tchami, Dominic Fike, Kim Petras, Cash Cash, Oliver Tree, Ashe, LP, Olivia OBrien, Orville Peck , Flo Milli, Dayglow, Slowthai, SayMyName, Dombresky, Ed Maverick, Max, Clever, Goth Babe, Justin Jay, Almost Monday, Ant Clemons, Night Lovell, Aly & AJ, Blossom, Sebastian Paul, Absofacto, Lauren Sanderson, Taylor Janzen , Christian French, Julian LaMadrid, Hoko, Migrant Motel, Tristan Simone.
Tyler, The Creator, Marshmello, Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, Polo G, Suicideboys, Lauv, Giveon, Jauz, Subtronics, Omar Apollo, Arizona Zervas, Jacob Banks, White Reaper, AG Club, Boy Pablo, Elohim, Mick Jenkins, Petit -sons, Cam, Tobi Lou, Dabin, Riot Ten, Wooli, Emotional Oranges, Black Pistol Fire, Gus Dapperton, Jawny, Tai Verdes, Rookie, Level Up, Mob Rich, Njomza, Renforshort, Contradash, Mothica, Kenny Mason, Payday , Jake Wesley Rogers, Sa-Roc, Elephant Heart, Chomppa, Brownies & Lemonade All Stars.
Post Malone, Journey, Megan Thee Stallion, Limp Bizkit, Trippie Redd, Slander, Young the Giant, Freddie Gibbs, Angels & Airwaves, Mt. Joy, Iann Dior, Marc Rebillet, Whitney, Oliver Heldens, Tate McRae, Cautious Clay, Bia , Trevor Daniel, TNGHT, Cavetown, Drama, Lost Kings, Hinds, Porches, Jessia, Cannons, Vintage Culture, CID, The Backseat Lovers, Michigander, Glove, Joy Oladokun, VNSSA, Laverie, Sophie Cates, Rence, Kid Quill, Phem , Serena Isioma, Jac Ross, Charm LaDonna, Jake Duby.
Foo Fighters, DaBaby, Brockhampton, Modest Mouse, Young Thug, Alison Wonderland, Brittany Howard, Band of Horses, Dermot Kennedy, Surfaces, The Front Bottoms, Big Wild, Yellow Claw, EarthGang, Rico Nasty, JPEGMafia, Peekaboo, Princess Nokia, Flipp Dinero, Mxmtoon, Toosii, Noga Erez, Sullivan King, RMR, Peach Tree Rascals, Elderbrook, JXDN, Dr. Fresch, Sir Chloe, William Black, LP Giobbi, Chiiild, Nez, Ant Saunders, Riz La Vie, Sofia Valdes, Sarah Barrios, Neal Francis, Moore Kismet, Shy Carter, Otto, The Aquadolls, Radkey.
