Nickelodeon’s ‘Danger Force’ launches openly trans teen actor





Eighteen months after publicly revealing he had made the switch some two decades ago, the Nickelodeon star Michael D. Cohen launched the Interim trans youth challenge in December to help trans and non-binary youth get into business. He received 200 applications for 15 places in a virtual master class he teaches. And now, for the first time, Cohen reveals that a participant, a 13-year-old trans actor Sasha A. Cohen (no relation) was cast on his series “Danger Force” with his twin sister Nathalie Cohen. The teens will appear in the June 19 episode, which Cohen also directed and co-wrote. “I want Sasha to see her own power as an actor and as a human,” Cohen told Variety. “I want him to feel proud of his work and to have real confidence in all aspects and to know that he will help change the lives of children by being the first trans child to have a trans experience. on Nickelodeon. “ Sasha tells Variety: “I had never felt comfortable with who I am, and I always thought I would never play a transgender role. But there are so many kids who need to see someone as them – a role model who has the capacity to put himself forward. “ Executive Vice President of Programming and Content Strategy, Nickelodeon Paul DeBenedittis praises Sasha’s casting. “Nickelodeon’s mission has long been to be a home for all children and to represent them authentically in all their diversity,” he says. “This episode of Danger Force ultimately tells a story of friendship, openness and trust, through the prism of the sitcom. We are incredibly proud of this and everyone involved. Cohen’s initiative morphed into a private Facebook page for parents and kids. Casting directors are also looking to him for leads. “I was talking to a casting director the other day looking for a trans kid for a major director commercial,” Cohen says. “We always ask parents first, but we were able to give her a list of 75 young actors.” Then a similar program for trans TV writers. “We’re focusing on college students and graduates to find stellar writing talent with trans experience so that we can have a database that producers and networks can tap into,” he says. “I have had conversations with a number of places, including the Writers Guild Foundation, and they are excited to be a part of the initiative.”







