UFC owner announces first profits since IPO – The Hollywood Reporter

In its first quarterly earnings report since its IPO in April, Endeavor posted net income of $ 2.4 million, a significant improvement from the same quarter a year ago, when the company recorded a net loss of over $ 51 million. The pandemic continues to hit many of its businesses, although a strong performance from the UFC has helped mitigate the damage and generate revenue.

Overall revenue for the quarter was $ 1.07 billion, up from $ 1.19 billion a year earlier.

“While our first quarter results were again negatively impacted by COVID-19, we are well positioned to benefit from pent-up demand for content, while maintaining our long-term focus on secular trends and high-growth areas that have both been validated. and amplified by the pandemic, ”Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel said in a statement.

On the company’s quarterly earnings call, Emanuel touted the potential for growth as the pandemic wears off and added that industry consolidation, including WarnerMedia-Discovery and Amazon-MGM, is a net positive. for the company.

“The constantly consolidating media landscape around us is a testament to the enduring value of premium IP,” said Emanuel, adding that the deals are “proof that content is in high demand and in short supply.”

Endeavor launched its IPO in late April, raising more than half a billion dollars in addition to nearly $ 1.7 billion in private placements. A critical part of that increase was to buy out the remaining UFC shareholders, bringing the mixed martial arts company in-house. In fact, its revised IPO pitch relied on its sports properties (which also include professional Bull Riders) and other intellectual properties.

Sports properties owned by Endeavor saw their revenue rise more than 22% year-on-year to $ 283.5 million, thanks to the UFC.

“We believe the pandemic has actually helped accelerate the UFC’s entry into the mainstream,” Endeavor chairman Mark Shapiro said during the company’s quarterly earnings call, adding that the MMA brand is the “anchor tenant” of ESPN +.

At market close on Wednesday, Endeavor stock was trading at $ 29.39 per share, up from $ 24 per share when it went public. The company said it raised $ 1 billion in the IPO and private placements, after factoring in the buyout and UFC fees.

In an interview with Hollywood journalist on the day of its IPO, Endeavor chairman Mark Shapiro said the company was planning “thoughtful” acquisitions that could “fit” into its existing lines of business

“We will continue to be thoughtful but also aggressive when we see acquisition opportunities that allow our growth to accelerate,” Shapiro said, noting that the company has made 20 acquisitions in the past five years, “in n ‘any respective area, be it content, live events or experiences.

And as the world begins to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is betting that the rest of its business, and most notably its live events and representational activities, can return to normal.

However, these business segments continue to face the fallout from the pandemic. The corporate events, experiences and rights segment saw revenue drop 19% to $ 539.6 million, while entertainment revenue fell 15% to $ 248.9 million.

That being said, the company’s On Location Experiences business took a big hit, announced Wednesday when the International Olympic Committee named it “the exclusive service provider” for the 2024, 2026 and 2028 Olympics. Location will manage transportation, accommodation, hospitality, tickets and experiences for participants and stakeholders, including friends and family of athletes.

On Location offers similar hospitality packages for the Super Bowl and the PGA Championship.

On the corporate representation side, Endeavor and Shapiro were asked about movie studios changing windowing strategies for films.

“We’re flexible with the studios, we have these conversations up front, and they pay for that flexibility,” Shapiro said. Emanuel added that “we negotiate so that we get the right economy as we go … this is how we will operate when we find the right soil.”

Emanuel also said: “We continue to seek strategic mergers and acquisitions and organic growth”, focusing specifically on companies that “add to our existing portfolio”, while adding that “we are constantly looking for our next acquisition. which is not a bolt on our existing portfolio ”, but which can benefit from the global dimension of the company.

Endeavor also offered forward guidance, saying it expects 2021 revenue to be between $ 4.76 billion and $ 4.83 billion, and plans to reduce its debt by $ 600 million. in the third quarter of 2021.

“There is no trend positively impacting the sports and entertainment landscape that we don’t benefit from,” Emanuel said on the call. The company said it is growing its sports betting business, providing programming and talent for streaming services, and exploring new technologies such as NFT in its UFC and Frieze businesses.