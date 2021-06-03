5 movies that prove not all friendships shown in Bollywood are kind





Hindi films have given us several on-screen relationships that we can admire and draw inspiration from. From showing strong bonds of friendship between people to characters who support each other through thick and thin, Bollywood has shown it all. But sometimes the portrayal of relationships takes a turn for the worse and what was originally meant to be a goal setting link turns into something weird. So, here we take a look at some of the friendships depicted in Bollywood movies that may look the best from the outside, but on closer inspection they may not look rosy. Sonu and Titu (Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety) Sonu (Kartik Aaryan) and Titu are childhood friends and no force in the world can touch Titu without going through Sonu. Sounds like a perfect tie, right? But it’s not. Sonu is excessively possessive of his friend Titu and gives him ultimatums whenever something goes against his propriety. Whether it’s making Titu choose between himself and the women in his life to try to control every aspect of it, Sonu is not the kind of person one would appreciate as a friend, no matter what the movies suggest. Rahul and Anjali (Kuch Kuch Hota Hai) From whimsical friendship groups, to the daily jokes of Rahul and Anjali to Rahul’s iconic dialogue “pyaar dosti hai” (Love is friendship), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai may seem like the perfect movie to preach about friendship. . However, one cannot ignore how Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) mocked Anjali (Kajol) for not conforming to beauty standards, and it took a complete makeover to get him interested in her. . We could argue, what is friendship without a few jokes and a little leg pull; but a friend who jokes at the expense of his emotions and feelings is not ideal. Chintu and Fahim (Pati Patni Aur Woh) When one takes a wrong step, it is the responsibility of his friend to help him see it and take a step in the right direction. Someone who is silent when he knows his friend is cheating on his wife and does nothing to make her aware of his flaws, does not rank among the best. Naina and Sweety (Kal Ho Naa Ho) While the movie isn’t about their friendship, the scenes that brought them together were quite difficult to watch. From Naina (Priety Zinta) constantly shaming Sweety (Delnaaz Paul) to reducing her self-esteem by forcing no one to take an interest in her because of her figure, there has been toxic behavior on the part of Naina. Rajat, Vikrant and Liquid (Pyaar Ka Punchnama) A film that follows the “good man bad woman” trope, has three friends at the heart of it, who, in addition to their daily jobs, do the job of disparaging the women in their day to day lives. From victimizing themselves to opposing the women they are associated with, these friends do everything with each other’s support. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos