A destination to add to your list this summer: The Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races | WDVM25 and DCW50

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) – If your ideal vacation includes good food, a bit of gambling, and horse racing, you should stop by the Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races.

Start your vacation by booking a hotel room directly on the casino grounds. The Inn at Charles Town has over 150 guest rooms (some of which are currently undergoing renovations and updates) and strives to fit in perfectly with your vacation.

“We’re part of the casino, so you have a ton of options to do there,” said Anna Lesko, director of hotel operations. “You have the track, you have the game, great food. And we’re in a great neighborhood in West Virginia as well.

The inn is a short drive from West Virginia must-sees like Harpers Ferry and beautiful outdoor hiking trails. But visitors wanting to get to the casino itself can use a shuttle service that runs throughout the day to make it easier to get to and from the hotel.

Once you’ve dropped your bags and hopped on the shuttle, you’ll find yourself at this vacation destination’s namesake: the Hollywood Casino. Games and flashing lights draw you in, but there is so much to do once you walk through the doors.

“Sports betting is slot machines, horse racing,” said Scott Saunders, vice president and general manager of Hollywood Casino. “I like to think that people come here because of the experience they get. Sure, it’s inviting, it’s a comfortable environment.

sport bets offers you the opportunity to bet on a wide variety of professional and college sports, while playing traditional casino games like poker and roulette. Remember to spend your money wisely by signing up for the casino’s “mychoice” program – or the “myheroes” program if you are an active duty military, veteran, or first responder.

“This will give you a New Member Offer, so you will have a free game just by giving us your email address and signing up for the program.” You can earn points for the mychoice program for whatever you do onsite, whether you’re just eating, having dinner, ”said Jamie Brown, vice president of marketing.

When you’re ready to eat, there are plenty of places to go no matter what you fancy.

“We have something for everyone. If you just want a quick bite, we’ve teamed up with Fabio Viviani for our restaurant, and you’ll find everything from burgers to really awesome Asian food. [the Final Cut Steakhouse] you will find, i think there are probably close to 300 bottles of wine on our list, ”said Jess Chambers, vice president of hospitality.

And there is one place that comes highly recommended by all of the staff.

“Nine dragons,” Saunders said.

“Nine dragons – love the food, the chef is amazing,” said Brown.

“You have to check it out if you’ve never been there,” Chambers added.

Once you’re full, don’t head back to the hotel just yet – be sure to take the time to stop at the circuit and bet on a few horses. You don’t need to break the bank to have fun here either.

“You’ll see people here betting and it’s not $ 100, I guarantee that. It’s $ 2, and you would have thought they had a million dollars on the horse when they crossed the finish line first. You know, jump up and down, scream, do high-fives, ”said Erich Zimny, vice president of racing and sports operations. “It doesn’t matter if you are a millionaire or bet your $ 2, you can still have a good time.”

At the end of your day, you can head out to the track, watch the horse races, sit back and relax. Hollywood Casino has also maintained top-notch safety precautions throughout the pandemic, so customers can feel safe and secure throughout the visit.

