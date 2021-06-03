Janine’s Fate Revealed – The Hollywood Reporter

[This story contains spoilers to The Handmaid’s Tale‘s eighth episode in season four, “Testimony.”]

Earlier in season four, Madeline Brewer’s Janine disappeared. After two episodes without any allusion to his fate, The Handmaid’s Tale revealed whether the fan favorite maid survived the Chicago bombings.

The answer is complicated, however.

Halfway through the eighth episode – titled “Testimony” and centered on June (Elisabeth Moss) making a victim impact statement during a hearing to determine whether her attacker, Gilead commanding officer Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes), will stand trial for her crimes – another of June’s former commanders, Joseph Lawrence (Bradley Whitford), informs Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) that Janine, who is now a fugitive, has been picked up in Chicago and sent back to Gilead.

Be praying! Janine is alive. But the collective sigh of relief over her plight is quickly punctuated by the reality she now faces.

Back in Gilead’s clutches, Janine looks desperate when she reunites with emotional Aunt Lydia. “I know what’s going on here,” she said. “And I know this will continue until I die. Please don’t make me a servant anymore. Do not send me back on duty. I’d rather die here.

When you unwrap these words for Hollywood reportr, Brewer admits that the current situation is dire. The actress, who was aware of the start of filming for season four of her character, says she couldn’t imagine the writers killing her openly. The last time viewers saw Janine, she was missing from June’s sight after the couple attempted to outrun the air blasts on the city streets.

“All I know is if they get me out, they give me a good start,” Brewer said with a laugh. “I know they’re not just going to say, ‘Alright, she’s gone.’ I feel like Janine is valuable to the story, especially now that she’s one of the only OG maids left in Gilead. And… Bruce wouldn’t do that to me!

Indeed, showrunner Bruce Miller said separately THR, “The reason Janine goes missing like she’s dead is because she goes missing in June.” Maddie knew her fate. We talk to everyone before, as soon as I think about making this kind of big decision. I have conversations with the actors throughout the process. We are in the fourth season; They are very good actors and adults who have brought so much to the characters. They are my resource. So Maddie knew, absolutely, everything I was thinking. He then adds: “We are very good at Seinfeld way that it all comes together – just in a sad, moody, and scary way as opposed to a happy, funny, quirky way. “

Janine (Madeline Brewer) after losing her red cape during an episode of freedom.

Hulu

Thinking back on her season four journey before being captured, Brewer notes that Janine found purpose when she was on the road with June as two rebellious maids ran and fought for their freedom.

“June had kept everyone alive. But those maids also kept June alive, ”Brewer said of all the red caped fighters who helped June along the way, several of whom lost their lives in the season four premiere. “If we had let June go with all of her whims, with all of her revenge plots, she would have died two seasons ago.” She would’ve been finished by the end of season three if we hadn’t come looking for her [and saved her in the woods in the finale]. “

She continues: “Because this is June’s story, we follow June. And from June’s perspective, she keeps these women alive. But Alma, Briana and Janine kept June alive; they gave him the goal of keeping them living. This season, I have worked a lot with a goal. Because sometimes Janine feels aimless to me; what role does it play in this? And part of her goal is to keep June alive. Make sure June doesn’t kill herself or get us all killed.

When Janine finds out that not only did she help keep June alive, but their leader arrived safe and sound in Canada, the news arouses a brief moment of joy for Janine when viewers see her again in this episode. “I knew she would make it,” Janine said triumphantly to Aunt Lydia, acknowledging the part she played in the winning result.

In Canada, however, June still does not know Janine’s fate. “There is a big theme this season about the guilt of the survivors,” Brewer says. “If June thinks Janine is dead, she’s definitely going to feel some survivor’s remorse. Janine [in the fourth episode, “Milk”] said to June from start to finish, ‘You know that’s why they died. It’s because of you. It’s your fault our friends died.

June (Elisabeth Moss, right) confronting Waterfords (Yvonne Strahovski, left, and Joseph Fiennes) in court in “Testimony”, directed by Moss.

Sophie Giraud / Hulu

Since leaving Chicago with Moira (Samira Wiley), June has been working to reintegrate into society while reuniting with her husband Luke (OT Fagbenle), younger daughter Nichole and other Gilead survivors Emily (Alexis Bledel) and Rita. (Amanda Brugel). After reclaiming part of her agency last week during a confrontation with her attacker Serena Joy Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski), another breakthrough comes from this episode with the women in her survivor group. June encourages women to tap into their anger as they collectively savor the tragic fate of an abusive aunt, who commits suicide after visiting their circle (“Why can’t we be as furious as we feel?”, June asks the women). Her testimony in court also allowed her to confront her other attacker, Commander Waterford, and speak on behalf of all the women she lost along the way.

“Mine is one voice,” June said when she asked the court to try Fred for the maximum possible sentence. “Countless more will remain unknown, imprisoned by men like Fred Waterford. Women, my friends, who have lost their lives who can never be heard. It’s for these women [that] I demand justice.

This moment of the season, Miller says, brings about a change for his senior maid. “She made the decision at the beginning that she was going to lead these women and in the end she doesn’t have any; she killed them all, so she thinks, ”he says of June. “What he has left is ‘I got out and they didn’t all succeed.’ June sees the repercussions of what she’s done and copes with and she also faces her rage and sense of justice. Sometimes it’s hard to let go of your sense of justice. And, for June , it’s very hard to let go In a world that doesn’t have a very large amount of justice in general, it’s a hard place to live.

Still ahead in the last two episodes, The Handmaid’s Tale will reveal whether or not Fred will be judged, how June will move forward after the trauma she suffered, and what awaits Janine back in Gilead. And, dark as things are, Brewer – perhaps tapping into Janine – still offers a silver lining.

“When we see Janine in episode eight, Janine is so done. She’s seen it all, she’s done it all. She has lost too many people, ”she said. “When you come back to duty, when you are a servant, you have no purpose. Your purpose is only to serve other people; you have no purpose in your heart. You just exist until you’re useless to them, and then you’re gone. So Janine must find her goal. And, I think she does.

The Handmaid’s Tale now airs the first eight episodes of season four on Hulu and will continue to release episodes weekly on Wednesdays.