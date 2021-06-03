Calendar for the week of June 3 – Daily Breeze

SATURDAY June 5

Outdoor market in Manhattan Village

The village market operates from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. with live music and unique local vendors in an outdoor plaza. Guests are asked to RSVP in order to stagger check-in times so that the experience is the safest for those who come to enjoy the afternoon with social distancing, mask requirements and designated areas for eating / drinking. To register, go online at shopmanhattanvillage.com/events/ and click on The village market. Manhattan Village is located at 3200 N. Sepulveda Blvd.

Virtual look at a water recycling facility

Discover life’s most important resources by participating in the “Know Your H2O” webinar series from West Basin Municipal River Basin Districts. This month’s course runs from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and explores a world-class recycled water production facility. To register, visit the “Know Your H2O” page or the Calendar of Events on the district website, westbasin.org.

SUNDAY June 6

Riviera Village Farmer’s Market

Regularly on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., local producers meet in the Triangle parking lot at 1801 S. Elena Ave. at Redondo Beach. Shop for fresh vegetables, fruits, baked goods, and other artisanal creations, all according to current state and county health department guidelines. Details on rivieravillagefarmersmarket.com.

Metlox Plaza Afternoon Concert

Until September 5, Metlox Plaza is hosting a series of concerts from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the courtyard. The place is at 1208 N. Morningside Dr., Manhattan Beach. Go online at metloxmb.com for a list of adjacent shops and restaurants.

South Bay Bird Society Meeting

The South Bay Bird Society meets monthly via Zoom. This month’s meeting takes place at 2:00 pm and includes a presentation titled “Macaws, Macaws, Macaws. Subscribe by going to the site sobaybirdsoc.com, then look in the upper right corner of the page for the link to Meetup.com.

TUESDAY June 8

“Hidden Valley Road” Book Group

The Redondo Beach Public Library will be hosting a Zoom Book Discussion from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm The selection of books is Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family by Robert Kolker. Registration is required via the library calendar, redondo.org/cals/library.asp.

Cancer support: art for adults

Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach is offering a free monthly art workshop led by Angie Ladabouche of Reach heART. Join via Zoom from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in a project inspired by the majestic Mt. Shasta, participants love to play with art to create their own abstract and stylized version of the spectacular stratovolcano. A list of supplies is provided online during registration. To register for this online workshop, send an email to [email protected]

TO COME UP

Flag Day Commemoration

Join Elks Lodge in Redondo Beach to mark American Flag Day, June 15th. The event includes a 30-hour ceremony starting at 7 p.m., followed by a flag removal where worn flags are cremated. An optional dinner, available for purchase, begins at 5 p.m. and reservations are requested. The lodge is located at 315 Esplanade in Redondo Beach. Call (310) 372 -8488 to reserve.

Torrance Cultural Center for the Arts Concerts

In-person concerts are back at Torino Plaza at Torrance Cultural Arts Center, 3330 Civic Center Dr. All shows start at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $ 32 each. Visit torrancearts.org/ for details. Here is the program of upcoming performances:

June 5: Pacific Vision Youth Symphony

June 12: The Smooth Touch group

June 19: The Fenians

July 3: LA All Stars of Funk

MBEF wine auction

Make June 12 a night to raise your glass and support Manhattan Beach schools. Manhattan’s popular annual wine auction has a different format this year, featuring virtual entertainment, a silent auction, and a live main event. Additionally, supporters can choose from a variety of in-home food and wine experiences including gourmet meals from South Bay’s finest restaurants. The website manhattanwineauction.com has details on all events and times. The silent auction begins June 5.

IN PROGRESS

Coral reef exhibit at the Aquarium of the Pacific

The Aquarium of the Pacific, 100 Aquarium Way in Long Beach, continues to bring back exhibits after an extended closure due to the pandemic. It now offers “Coral Reefs: Nature’s Underground Cities”, focusing on the viability of coral animals when ocean temperatures warm. The exhibit consists of a multimedia theater performance, audio equipment and a tropical Pacific gallery recreating the look of coral reefs. The aquarium opens daily at 9 a.m. and admission for non-members is $ 27 for children and $ 37 for adults. Reservations are required via aquariumofpacific.org.

Rooftop Cinema Club

Iconic movies, comfy loungers, helmets, and skyline views are offered at the Rooftop Cinema Club at 1310 E. Franklin Ave. in El Segundo. Movies change daily and the venue has three time slots. Its afternoon shows are ideal for viewers ages 5 and up. This weekend’s 4:30 pm movies include “Ratatoullie” on June 4, “Up” on June 5 and “Tom and Jerry” on June 6. Tickets start at $ 14.50 for youth under 17; children under 30 must be accompanied by an adult. Two other evening shows are aimed at adults over 18, and admission prices range from $ 19.50 to $ 26 (student discounts available). Screenings this weekend include “Ghostbusters”, “The Greatest Showman”, “It”, “Drive”, “Bridesmaids” and “Crazy Stupid Love”. The website of the place, rooftopcinemaclub.com/los-angeles/ has times and details.

OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

Beach Cities Health District Fitness Class, bchd.org

El Segundo Town Hall, by appointment

El Segundo Public Library, with capacity limits

El Segundo outdoor sports grounds, Wiseburn aquatic center, skate park

LA County Beaches, Piers & Bike Trails

LA County Restaurants and Theaters Indoor facilities with distancing; indoor bars at 25% of their capacity; and gyms, yoga studios and fitness centers at 50% capacity.

LA County Museums, Galleries, Zoos, Aquariums, Family Entertainment Centers; indoor retail and personal care stores with capacity limits; also live indoor events and professional sports with a live audience

Some LA County libraries, including Manhattan Beach, are open to visitors with limited services; others, including Hermosa Beach, only offer sidewalk service; details online atlacountylibrary.org/reopening

Hermosa Beach Town Hall with limited services, by appointment; hermosabeach.gov/coronavirus.

Hermosa Beach pier, green belt and open spaces; outdoor tennis / pickleball courts, skate park and lawn bowling green. For updates, checkhermosabeach.gov/our-government/coronavirus-covid-19-updates

Manhattan Beach City Hall and select municipal buildings by appointment

Manhattan Beach Pier, Roundhouse, Greenbelt and Parks; tennis and pickleball courts, Begg swimming pool by reservation; For updates go to citymb.info/departments/parks-and-recreation

Redondo Beach Libraries. with limitations; up to 30 minutes per visit

Redondo Beach Pier, parks and bike paths; seeredondo.org/depts/city_manager/coronavirus_update.asp.

CLOSED / LIMITED

AdventurePlex youth center; Reopening in June for summer camps Dockweiler Beach Foyers, Youth Center El Segundo Recreation Buildings, Teenage Center and Playgrounds Hermosa Beach Fiesta Hermosa, normally Memorial Day weekend, has been canceled for 2021. Community Hermosa Beach and Clark Building Hermosa Beach indoor sports sports fields Redondo Beach City offices are closed to the public while basic services remain accessible. See redondo.org for details.

HELP SOURCES

Beach Cities Health District Hotline: (310) 374-3426, ext. 256

Proximity line for seniors in the city of El Segundo: (310) 524-2705

Manhattan Beach City Resource Provision for Seniors and Hotline: (310) 802- 5010

City of Redondo Beach Senior and Family Services: (310) 318-0650

Los Angeles County 211 For help finding food, paying bills or other essentials, dial 2-1-1 from a phone or toll-free number, (800) 339- 6993 or visit online at www.211.org.

Meals on Wheels through The Salvation Army: (310) 318-2827

The House of Yahweh, 4046 Marine Ave, Lawndale, distributes food six days a week. The hoy-southbay.org website has details, or call (310) 675-1384 between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

LA Helping Hands runs errands and errands for people at high risk of coronavirus. Contact them by calling (424) 279-8544 or by visiting lahelpinghands.com.

HOW YOU CAN HELP

Manhattan Beach-based Skechers Corp. has launched a fund to help local restaurants survive following COVID-19-related shutdowns. The business will match up to $ 500,000 in donations made to the fund. Distributions will help restaurants pay rent, manage operating costs, and keep people working. To make a tax-deductible donation, go online at about.skechers.com/skechers-foundation.

Delivery of “MB Feeds the Heroes” meals to emergency personnel at Little Company of Mary and Torrance Memorial Hospitals, coordinated by the Downtown Manhattan Beach Business and Professional Assn: visitDowntownmanhattanbeach.com/donate. Support for this effort is providing delicious meals to health workers and frequenting local restaurants through take-out.

The Beach Cities Health District shares resources to help others, including non-medical volunteers to help at vaccination sites. Visit bchd.org/covidhowhelp

The Beach Journalist accepts submissions to the printed version of its Calendar section by emailing [email protected]