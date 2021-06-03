MC Bravado Releases “Dirty 30” Video – Rap Artist Breaks Up With Actor Jesse O’Neill, Nick Palmer Directs | New





ANGELS, June 2, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / – Artist MC Bravado takes his music to a whole new level with the release of “Dirty 30”, a short film / homage to the movie “Fight Club”, highlighting the rapper’s new song produced by Militant Marxman and mixed by Brandon laquais. The new video has dropped Friday May 28. “Dirty 30” can also be heard on all major music streaming services. “The song is a banger and really shows what I can do,” says Bravado. “” Dirty 30 “is special because it’s the first visual I’ve been involved with that has a movie / short. It’s also close to the heart because it’s the first time I’ve worked with my voucher friend Jesse O’Neill, a talented actor who has supported my music (and that of my friends / collective) for many years. He’s done some major TV and film work (Godzilla: King Of The Monsters, HBO’s Watchmen, etc.), and his very presence really upped things. Nick palmer, the director, is also a MASSIVE Fight Club fan and director David Fincher, so the meticulousness and love he put into it really shines everywhere. Special thanks to Chuck D for the intro. He supported my music on his radio show from the first minute. His contribution to this video was the icing on the cake. “ For Bravado, video is a visual analogy powered by both technical and acting virtuosity. “It provides me with the perfect backdrop to launch shots at detractors who question my life and career choices,” he says. MC Bravado is a facilitator / educator of Baltimore by means of new York. A former English teacher, his ordinary yet dense and visceral lyricism blends influences from Lupe Fiasco with Johnny cash. It has received outstanding press across all mediums including, but not limited to CBS, FOX, ABC, CNN, Yahoo !, SiriusXM Shade45, Billboard, HipHopDX, Okayplayer, DJBooth, HotNewHipHop, The Source, The Baltimore Sun, Baltimore Magazine, Earmilk and REVOLT TV. A major veteran of the scene (Warped Tour, SXSW, A3C) with a penchant for giving back to young people (through nonprofits like Baltimore Beats Not Bullets), MC B shows and proves its way to rarefied tune. Media contact Steven fisher, RPG, 818-688-1502, [email protected] SOURCE MC Bravado







