Cisco’s Season 7 Flash release is wacky rather than intense, Star says





Cisco Ramon’s upcoming departure in Season 7 of The Flash won’t be a high-stakes goodbye, actor Carlos Valdes announces, but something much sillier.

Cisco’s upcoming release inFlash season 7 will be more wacky than intense, assures actor Carlos Valdes. From day one, Cisco Ramon de Valdes has been instrumental inFlashis many adventures. Acting as the resident mechanical genius of Team Flash, he gradually found his place in superhero life when he became the Vibe metahuman. His friendship with Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) has long been a highlight of the series, but it will sadly end inFlashseason 7. Earlier this month, news broke that Valdes would be leaving the longtime show Arrowverse; Tom Cavanagh is also expected to leave. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Cisco’s release will arrive in the next episode ofFlash, aptly titled “Goodbye vibrations”. The episode will see Cisco join the rest of Team Flash for one final assignment before leaving Central City alongside his girlfriend Kamilla Hwang (Victoria Park). Cisco’s reason for leaving has been teased for some time now, with the brilliant engineer fearing he will be left behind in Central City. So far all promotional efforts forFlashThe next episode of promised an emotional outing for the character. However, it won’t be all tears. Related: The Arrowverse Already Has The Perfect Replacement For Flash’s Cisco Before next Tuesday Sparkleepisode, Valdes sat down withTV line to discuss his imminent departure. Previewing what was to come, Valdes explained why he liked to give a more awkward goodbye instead of something more intense and emotional. In the end, the pressure of a heavier exit could have been too much. Valdès said: “I had a lot of fun. I had a lot of fun with this episode. Leaving a series after years of working can be such an emotionally complex event, so have the chance to be irreverent and toss the window out of caution and just playing, just being silly, it ended up being a very cathartic experience for me. Because if that had been that very important, intense and monumental goodbye, I think the pressure to deliver that and make it feel meaningful, for myself. I don’t think that would have been the right way to go. In fact, I’m really grateful that Eric and the writers chose this path for my departure from the show. It’s a very silly start. , very wacky and low stakes. “ Cisco has always beenFlashcomedic heart, so it’s fitting that he leaves the show with a silly adventure. The Arrowverse as a whole has had its fair share of major releases over the years, but they still run the risk of killing the departing character. Although this is not a full warranty, it does not appearFlash plans to kill Cisco. It already seemed likely that the writers would not wish to kill such a beloved character, but Valdes’ description of a “very silly, very goofy, low stakes start“further supports the idea that Cisco will live. Character releases can be a difficult thing to navigate for TV shows, and it will be for fans ofFlash to determine if Cisco is worthy of all the time it has spent on the series. For his part, Valdes seems excited about the end of Cisco’s story, so hopefully viewers feel the same. As for the future, there might be opportunities for the old Vibe to come back somewhere down the line. When it comes to worlds like the Arrowverse, no one is ever really gone for good. More: The Flash Theory: Cisco Leaves Team Flash and STAR Labs to Work with ARGUS Flash Season 7, Episode 12 aired Tuesday, June 8 on The CW. Source: TV line The Flash’s Carlos Valdes started planning for Cisco’s release in season 4

About the Author Rachel Labonte

