Hollywood Fire Department works on construction of new station, current building collapses | KLRT





HOLLYWOOD, Ark. –For decades, the Hollywood Fire Department has served Clark County’s largest fire district, but now the team used to helping others is looking for help. The fire station they operate from is collapsing – the ceiling is coming apart, the panels are peeling off the garages, and the walls are full of gaps and holes. Clark County is laying the groundwork for a brand new station, but the rest is up to the volunteers and the community they save every day. Searcy Fire Department creates Special Operation Response Team

In Hollywood’s coverage area, the doors to the fire station are always open for those in need. Bill Rogers is the fully volunteer Hollywood FD Fire Chief. Its station was built as a community center in the 1970s and has since fallen into disuse. “It’s hard to paint the rot and make it stay,” Rogers joked, pointing to the peeled garage full of trucks. A community fundraising effort hopes to solve this problem. Volunteers and neighbors have launched a campaign to build a new station, a major help for the team used to helping others. “Once the station is up and running,” said Mikki Hastings, deputy head of the department, “we can really increase our response capabilities.” The land has already been leveled for the new station and so far they are halfway there, but the team would ideally like an additional $ 100,000 to cover all installation and equipment costs – money. which is to be collected through fundraising efforts and donations. “Hollywood did a great job raising money for this,” said Representative Justin Gonzales of District 19 of Arkansas, himself a former volunteer firefighter. “Now they’re just looking for a little help. ” Gonzales added that he was seeking state-level grants to try to help the department. Volunteers say they are eagerly awaiting a brand new home; one funded and built by the community they serve. Rogers said winning the new station is part of what makes it so special. A trio of high school girls fight fires for a small volunteer fire department

“I don’t want the old metal building that you see everywhere you go,” Rogers said. “I want something Hollywood can be proud of… it means a lot more when you’ve done something about it.” The latest fundraising effort is the “Real Hollywood” t-shirt campaign. Hollywood, Arkansas had the name first before the famous California city, and the shirts and other items are not just a way to show hometown pride, but hopefully a way to help break the bank. fundraising finish line.

More information on the ‘real Hollywood’ campaign can be found here. Those interested in learning more about Hollywood FD can contact the department at [email protected] or on their Facebook page, @fdhollywood.

