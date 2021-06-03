Star Wars: Han Solo and Qira reunite in Bounty Hunters comic





A new Star Wars comic ended on a huge cliffhanger and twist, as it brought together two iconic characters who had been apart for years. The Star Wars comic reunites Han Solo and … The new Star Wars comic book event Star Wars: The Bounty Hunter War Has an interesting premise, the bounty hunters attempt to steal Han Solo (who at this point in comic book history is frozen in carbonite) from Boba Fett. The series is set between Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, a part of Star Wars history that we haven’t really seen too much of. The first issue of the War of the Bounty Hunters # 1 series shows us that someone stole Boba Fett’s frozen Han Solo, according to ComicBook.com. And it appears to be the Crimson Dawn crime syndicate with Qira his former romantic interest and friend from Solo: A Star Wars Story as the orchestrator of the plan. Bounty Hunter War, Explain Star Wars writer Charles Soule said the series came from an idea he had been eager to write since his early days as a Star Wars fan. Boba fett clearly isn’t taking Han Solo straight to Jabbas Palace, Soule said StarWars.com. Something was bound to happen between this split between Empire and Jedi. And I was like, I’d like to tell this story, and I’d like it to be about Boba Fett and what’s happening to him.

He said StarWars.com: Bounty Hunter War is a story about Boba Fett doing his thing, but it turns into something a lot bigger, and that’s what the best comedic crossovers and great stories do. They tell a great story in themselves, but they are also the start of something, and they open a lot of new doors. And this story absolutely will. Editor-in-chief CB Cebulski said in an email to Deseret News that the series was also a callback to Empire Strikes Back. I remember the shiver that ran through my back when I first saw Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and the Bounty Hunters all appeared on screen. They only appeared for a fraction of a second, but left a lasting impact. And it’s a dream come true, we can all bring them back to life and pit them against each other, in Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters, our first major crossover in the post-ESB galaxy. time. Bossk, Dengar, 4-LOM, IG-88 … all in Boba Fett’s footsteps, looking to win the biggest bounty ever … Han Solo!

