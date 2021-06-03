South Tahoe Event Center Excavation Has Green Lining





Earth mined from the event center construction is used by Edgewood Tahoe and Tahoe Beach Club. Provided

STATELINE, Nevada Building a 143,000 square foot event center requires moving a lot of soil. Construction of the new Tahoe South Events Center is underway and more than 50,000 cubic meters of earth are being excavated at the Montbleu Resort Casino & Spa site. It doesn’t go far. In cooperation with Edgewood Tahoe and Tahoe Beach Club, the soil is reused for landscaping and infill soil. This partnership is a great environmental benefit for the project, said Rick Kozuback, President and CEO of International Coliseums Company, project managers for the event center. By keeping the land in Tahoe, we don’t have to put several trucks on the road each day to transport them to Minden, and the Tahoe Beach Club doesn’t have to import land for its construction. It reduces congestion, road wear and exhaust emissions in the basin. The multi-purpose facility designed to complement the destination’s play and recreation offerings is expected to complete the majority of the mass excavation work to prepare the site for foundation work and vertical construction by mid-July. The project will also complete construction in June of a new entrance to the Montbleu parking lot from Lake Parkway East and a new entrance to the complex parking lot. Edgewood Tahoe uses land to landscaping along the east side of the golf course adjacent to US Highway 50. The event center project team is leveling the land and installing permanent irrigation and revegetation of the area. ‘autumn. The Events Center will provide a venue for conventions, special events and entertainment, as well as a variety of events for the South Tahoe community, including concerts and family-friendly programs, as well as professional sporting events and amateurs. It is expected to host up to 130 events per year with opportunities to extend visits to shoulder seasons and mid-week periods. The expected economic impact for the whole community is estimated at $ 40-60 million per year. The project, scheduled for completion in 2022, will have two levels: an event floor, suites, a conference and meeting room level, as well as an event lawn. Seating for up to 6,000 will be available for concerts, performing arts, trade shows and sporting events, along with a seasonal micro-transit system. Funding the over $ 80 million project requires no tax increase for residents. Funding sources include $ 34 million, or 19% through Douglas County Redevelopment Zone No. 2, established in 2016 to strengthen the region’s economic base through focused attention and financial investments; a $ 5 per night lodging surcharge on each room at Tahoe Township properties: casinos / hotels, Lodge at Edgewood, and vacation rentals will account for 43% of debt service to repay obligations; and the current tax on temporary accommodation licenses and the temporary occupancy tax for the remaining 38%. To learn more about the Tahoe South Event Center, or to submit a request to host an event, discuss sponsorship, or become a premium seat holder, visit https://tahoedouglasva.org .

