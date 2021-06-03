Charles Grodin: actor who starred in The Heartbreak Kid and Beethoven

Charles Grodin, a versatile actor with a talent for tongue-in-cheek humor and tongue-in-cheek comedy, has died aged 86. He has appeared on Broadway, starred in films such as The broken hearted child, Midnight race and the Beethoven comedies, and was known for his cheeky appearances on TV talk shows, including his own.

Grodin has made his mark in comedy and drama, on stage and on screen, and as a screenwriter and director. He often adopted a quirky style that could be both erased and smug. He was a squeaky master of the moment, when it wasn’t clear if he was funny, naive, or insulting or a bit of all three.

After appearing on television and on stage early in his career, he made his cinematic breakthrough in 1972 in The broken hearted child, based on the story of Bruce Jay Friedman. In the film, which was directed by Elaine May with a screenplay by Neil Simon, Grodin played a cad who, during his honeymoon, falls in love with another woman, played by Cybill Shepherd.

Now there is a slight complication, he tells the girlfriend’s parents in an awkward meeting over dinner. I am a newlywed.

He sincerely asks his father, played by Eddie Albert, I would like to know, quite frankly, what you think of what I said and ask if I have your approval.

Not if they tied me to a horse, said Albert, and pulled me 40 miles by the tongue.

Well, that’s an honest answer, sir, replies the Grodins character.

In 1975, he appeared on Broadway opposite Ellen Burstyn in Bernard Slades’ hit play. Same time, next year. The romantic comedy tells the story of a married man and woman to other people who have met for an annual romantic date for over 20 years. New York Times critic Clive Barnes hailed the portrayal of Grodins as a monument to male insecurity, magnificently inept. Burstyn won a Tony Award for Best Actress.

He was ignored for Alan Alda in a 1978 film version of the play. Grodin played a scheming lawyer in Warren Beattys Heaven can wait (1978), the same year he won an Emmy Award not for his role as an actor but as one of several writers on a television special about singer-songwriter Paul Simon.

Grodin had one of his most memorable roles a decade later, playing alongside Robert De Niro in the 1988s Midnight race. In the film, De Niro plays a bounty hunter (Jack Walsh) who tracks down an accountant (Jonathan Mardukas, played by Grodin) who skipped the bail after he embezzled $ 15 million from the Mafia. In a comedic thriller that’s billed as one of the best boyfriend movies of the decade, the couple travel across the country often handcuffed together while being pursued by gangsters, FBI agents, and their own anxieties.

A strange friendship, or at least a sense of camaraderie, grows between the two, with Grodin’s character moving from abject terror I have aviophobia (fear of flying) to moments of quiet absurdity.

Have you ever eaten Lyon potatoes? said Mardoukas. It’s those types of potatoes that get sautéed but then you add that onion thing to them, and they’re really, really delicious. They work well with any chicken or pork dish. You know I could serve you Lyonnaise potatoes for the rest of your life.

Walsh: Why don’t you shut up!

De Niro is often considered the best film actor of his generation, Roger Ebert wrote of Midnight race. Grodin has been in the movies about this long, appeared in more different titles, and is more or less of the same generation, but never received the recognition he maybe deserves because he often plays a ordinary man calm and self-effacing. In Midnight race, where he’s sometimes literally handcuffed to De Niro, he’s completely equal, and in the crucial final scene it’s Grodin who finds the emotional truth that defines their relationship.

Grodin later starred in Beethoven (1992) and Beethoven 2nd (1993), popular family comedies starring an adorable Saint Bernard dog.

Alongside Cybill Shepherd in The Heartbreak Kid (Moviestore / Shutterstock)

In 1994, he left Hollywood for more than a decade, preferring to stay with his family in Connecticut. Over the years, Grodin has been a frequent and at times caustic guest on Johnny Carsons and David Letterman late-night talk shows. He often introduced himself as a brooding and aggrieved guest, asking embarrassing questions of his hosts and sometimes lamenting his plight as an underrated actor.

I made up the character of someone who was always unhappy with something, Grodin told the Los Angeles Times in 2004. It was a joke. Carson and Letterman knew it was a joke, but I don’t think the public knew.

In 1995, Grodin brought that same cranky personality to his prime-time CNBC talk show, where he dominated discussions and repeatedly said: May I have the camera, please?

Once, in an interview with bestselling writer Jackie Collins, known for her racy novels about glamorous people, he interrupted her when she said about her characters, “That’s what matters. in the head.

Alright, Jackie, alright. I appreciate your frankness and honesty, said Grodin. Then he turned to the camera and said to the audience, Well, get Jackie to tell the truth before the night is out.

Charles Sidney Grodin was born April 21, 1935 in Pittsburgh. Her mother was a housewife, and her father sold buttons, zippers and other supplies to tailors.

He said he was drawn to acting after seeing the 1951 film A place in the sun, with Elizabeth Taylor and Montgomery Clift. Grodin briefly attended the University of Miami, then returned to Pittsburgh to study theater and appear in summer theater. After moving to New York City in the 1950s, he studied acting with Uta Hagen and Lee Strasberg while working as a taxi driver, night watchman, and postal clerk.

After several television and off-Broadway credits, he first appeared on Broadway in 1962 in Cheers, and later directed and performed in other Broadway plays. He was up for the role of Dustin Hoffman in The graduation but refused it, he said, because the salary was too low.

Grodin had small parts in Baby Rosemary (1968) and Socket-22 (1970) before The broken hearted child showcased his dry and sometimes awkward comic style. His other films included a 1976 remake of King Kong, Steve Martins The lonely guy (1984) and the political comedy of 1993 Dave, with Kevin Kline and Sigourney Weaver.

The Grodins talk show was canceled in 1998, but he took care of various projects. He was a playwright and author of seven books of memoirs and humorous essays. He commented 60 minutes II and, for ten years, kept a chronicle in the New York Daily News. He has received awards from Habitat for Humanity and other organizations for his work on behalf of the homeless.

Grodin relaunched his acting career in his seventies and eighties, with roles in television comedy Louie and in 2016 mini-series Madoff, playing Carl Shapiro, who lost over $ 500 million to con artist Bernie Madoff.

He sometimes wondered if his best performances might not have been his comedic tricks as an angry guest on talk shows. When he learned that Bette Midler had won an Emmy Award for Best Talk Show Appearance, Grodin said he felt left behind again.

I didn’t know you could be nominated as a guest, he said. I could have been nominated for best actor in a talk show that could have been my category.

He is survived by his wife, two children and a granddaughter.

Charles Grodin, born April 21, 1935, died May 18, 2021

