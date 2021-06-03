Famous Hollywood studio by artist Corita Kent saved in historic preservation victory

ANGELS–(COMMERCIAL THREAD) – The Hollywood building where the iconic pop artist, educator and advocate for social justice Corita Kent (1918-1986) worked in the 1960s and made some of his most recognizable works was officially considered a historical and cultural monument of the city of Los Angeles.

Today, the building gained monument status when Los Angeles City Council voted to approve recommendations made by the Cultural Heritage Commission (CHC), the Land Use Planning and Management Committee ( PLUM) and council member Mitch OFarrell who represents the 13th arrondissement, to designate 5518 Franklin AvenueSister Mary Coritas Studio as a historic and cultural monument (HCM). With additional support from City Council Chairman Nury Martinez and Council Member Mark Ridley-Thomas, who in 2020 presented a five-signature letter in support of this designation to the LA Supervisory Board, the vote was passed. unanimously on consent and has extremely important implications for the preservation of the art, culture and legacy of women artists in Los Angeles and across the country.

In response to this new history, Nellie Scott, Director of the Corita Art Center said: We are filled with gratitude for every person and organization who has made this trip with us, sharing the faith that the ordinary can indeed be extraordinary. There is still a long way to go together to preserve and promote the legacy of important female artists like Corita Kent. We applaud CHC, PLUM and Los Angeles City Council for paving the way for future equity-focused conversations.

Coritas’ original studio continues to exemplify the importance of art and culture in Los Angeles as a vital driver of the economy and community diversity. Only 3% of historical and cultural monuments in Los Angeles are associated with women’s heritage. Nationally, only 8% relate to BIPOC and women’s stories combined.

Los Angeles City Council granting historic status to the Coritas studio, Scott added, is a critical step in correcting this disparity. This work to defend the legacy of women artists and cultural leaders is underway in Los Angeles and across the United States. Corita reminds us that hope is not just optimism; hope is hard work. Hope is showing yourself every day for others. As we come out of this pandemic, we will need spaces like the one at 5518 Franklin Avenue.

As soon as he immediately heard of the threat to raze Coritas’ original studio, the Corita Art Center prepared a rapid response request for the Cultural Heritage Commission (CHC) in partnership with architectural historian Kathryn Wollan, Hollywood Heritage and Los Angeles Conservancy for a timely review of the building to be carried out. The application was accepted and was recommended for historic monument status by the Cultural Heritage Commission at a meeting on December 17, 2020.

We hope that this designation, in all that it symbolizes, will inspire present and future generations to use their talents, time and tools for the greater collective good, and ensure that this ethic is not only valued but recognized locally and nationally, Scott said. We would like to thank all our partners: all the people and organizations who have worked tirelessly to ensure that the Coritas studio is not erased from history in exchange for a few parking spaces.

The Corita Art Center is now exploring the future of how this building can be of service to the creative community as part of preserving the legacy of Corita Kents.

About the Corita Art Center: The Corita Art Center holds the largest and most comprehensive collection of works by iconic pioneer pop artist Corita Kent (1918-1986). The Centers collection is made up of works of art, photographs, mayflies and other archival documents from Coritas that visitors will not see anywhere else. The Corita Art Center is dedicated to preserving and promoting Coritas’ artistic and educational heritage and its passion for social justice. Today, the Corita Art Center oversees image and merchandising rights, produces public programming, supports exhibition loans, and serves as a source of information about her life and work. The Corita Art Center is a project of the Immaculate Heart Community, which just celebrated its 50th anniversary. To learn more about Corita Art Center and Corita Kent, visit www.corita.org or connect on social networks @coritaartcenter on Instagram, @coritaartcenter on Twitter and @coritaartcenter on Facebook.