What Marvel Country Looks Like

Launch a web like Spider-Man and help the superhero defeat the spider robots that are trying to take over the Avengers campus. Train to become a member of the Warriors of Wakanda or help Dr. Strange as he tries to protect a gold ring from the bad guys.

These are just a few of the things Disney California Adventure Park visitors will be able to do when they enter Avengers Campus, which opens in Anaheimon on Friday.

The experiential land offers clients the chance not only to meet their superheroes, but to be superheroes.

Avengers Campus was built on over 70 years of Marvel superhero characters and stories and 23 films and was a collaboration between many disciplines within Walt Disney Imagineering.

It’s been a global storytelling effort, said Scot Drake, executive portfolio manager of Walt Disney Imagineering.

We’re telling these stories on a scale we’ve never been able to do before, Drake said Wednesday morning during an Avengers Campus media preview.

When designing the new land, the question was what was the best way to get our guests to the heart of these stories, the heart of this action, Drake said.

The 6-acre lot, located between the Hyperion Theater and Cars Land, is where California Adventure guests will find all of their superheroes, including Black Panther, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Iron Man, Spider-Man and others.

Avengers, Spider-Man, other Disneyland attractions

At the center of it all is WEB Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure, where the Imagineers used new technology to allow guests to throw webs.

Guests board the campus headquarters where they find Peter Parker in the midst of an experiment gone awry as spider robots replicate all around him.

All you need to wear as a guest are 3D glasses and then we have an on-board interface that can track your hand movements. So all you need to do to throw a web is throw your arm forward and in real time you were able to create a virtual web straight out of your hand just like Spider-Man said Walt. Disney Imagineer Brent Strong, Executive Creative Director of Avengers Campus Development.

The interactive ride takes guests on a mission with Spider-Man to save Avengers Campus from one of the Worldwide Engineering Brigade (WEB) experiments gone awry.

The campus offers a variety of other opportunities to join superhero teams. The warriors of Wakanda are on a special mission to find recruits to protect King Black Panther. Recruits must have the honor, strength, courage and compassion to join the warriors.

Nearby, Dr. Strange is in the Old Sanctum looking for people with magical abilities to join his team.

A Quin Jet, first seen in the end credits of Avengers End Game, is parked atop the Avengers headquarters where, throughout the day, guests will find some of their superheroes battling the bad guys.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Mission: Breakout thrill ride is also part of the Avengers campus.

This is a massive assemblage of heroes, said Dan Field of Disney Live Entertainment.

Disneyland Avengers Campus Food

Disney’s culinary team brought stories to the food served at Avengers Campus, Pym Test Kitchen and Shawarma Palace, said Michele Gendreau, director of food and beverage for Disneyland.

Pym Test Kitchen is based on Ant-Man and the Wasp. The culinary team has created a menu that will make guests think that everything on their plate has either been oversized or shrunk.

We’ve had a lot of success with how we connect the food and drink experience to history, Gendreau said.

For example, there is a huge impossible meatball, served on very small pasta served with a small fork inside a giant spoon.

Customers don’t need to have seen any of the Avengers movies to experience the New Earth.

We designed this with everyone in mind, Strong, who grew up in the Coachella Valley, told The Desert Sun, which is part of the USA TODAY Network, in an interview. If this is your first time meeting these characters, this is a great introduction and I hope it inspires you to want to know more about them.

For die-hard fans, there are plenty of Easter Eggs hidden around Avengers Campus that only they can find and enjoy, he said.

There really is something for everyone, Strong said.

When does the Avengers Land open?

Avengers Campus opens Friday, though Disneyland is currentlylimited to state residents.Disneyland Resort will bereopen to out-of-state guestsJune 15.

Due to the pandemic, tickets and reservations must be secured in advance to attend California Adventure or Disneyland and can be purchased online at Disneyland.com.